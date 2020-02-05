Haribo, Pleasant Prairie finalize land deal; construction to begin later this year

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Haribo on Tuesday finalized the acquisition of a 136.8-acre site from the village of Pleasant Prairie.

The land is located in Prairie Highland Corporate Park, located west of I-94 and north of Highway 165, where the company, which makes gummy candy, plans to build its first North American manufacturing facility.

This final closing comes after the village completed land and infrastructure improvements at the site, including sewer systems, water mains and roadways.

“Haribo is reaching a big milestone this year — our 100th anniversary — so we’re excited about this next step in building our U.S. manufacturing facility as part of the celebration,” said Arndt Ruesges, chief production officer with Haribo.

“This new factory will allow us to .. produce gummies for our consumers for generations to come, and we appreciate the village’s diligent partnership to help make that happen.”

Haribo’s factory groundbreaking is set to take place later this year, with construction to follow.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

The facility will produce Goldbears gummi bears and other Haribo treats.