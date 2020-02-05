Haribo, Pleasant Prairie finalize land deal; construction to begin later this year

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Haribo on Tuesday finalized the acquisition of a 136.8-acre site from the village of Pleasant Prairie.
The land is located in Prairie Highland Corporate Park, located west of I-94 and north of Highway 165, where the company, which makes gummy candy, plans to build its first North American manufacturing facility.
This final closing comes after the village completed land and infrastructure improvements at the site, including sewer systems, water mains and roadways.
“Haribo is reaching a big milestone this year — our 100th anniversary — so we’re excited about this next step in building our U.S. manufacturing facility as part of the celebration,” said Arndt Ruesges, chief production officer with Haribo.
“This new factory will allow us to .. produce gummies for our consumers for generations to come, and we appreciate the village’s diligent partnership to help make that happen.”
Haribo’s factory groundbreaking is set to take place later this year, with construction to follow.
The facility will produce Goldbears gummi bears and other Haribo treats.
The multi-phase project includes a warehouse, manufacturing facility, administrative building, day-care center, fitness building and a retail experience for the public.
“We believe deeply in giving back to the communities where we live and work, and we already feel that Pleasant Prairie is our home,” said Wes Saber, chief financial officer for Haribo.
“We’ve recently partnered with University of Wisconsin-Parkside and Gateway Technical College on educational programming and are continuing our efforts with the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha to help the local community support young adults in reaching their full potential.”
“We’re thrilled to close on this property and formally welcome Haribo to our community,” said Nathan Thiel, village administrator.
“This is a tremendous investment that will result in one of the largest confectionery manufacturing sites in North America. The development will bring hundreds of jobs from a company that is globally recognized as being an excellent place to work.”
