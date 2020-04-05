Helping small businesses survive coronavirus shutdowns

Federal resources

Governor Evers has requested that Wisconsin businesses affected by COVID-19 be given access to federal disaster loans through the Small Business Administration, and the request was approved. As a result, Wisconsin small business owners can apply for the federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program. Businesses and non-profits may qualify for up to $2 million in loans to cover losses resulting from the pandemic. The interest rate on the loans is 3.75% for for-profit businesses and 2.75% for non-profits. Repayment on the loans can be extended for up to 30 years. More information can be found at: www.sba.gov/disaster .

The Paycheck Protection Program allows eligible businesses to obtain loans up to $10 million. Loan proceeds can only be used to support payroll, including employee wages, paid sick and medical leave, insurance premiums, and mortgage, rent and utility payments. Borrowers must certify that the loan is necessary due to economic conditions created by COVID-19 and that they will use the funds to retain workers and maintain payroll, lease and utility payments. Under certain conditions, these loans may be forgivable. Eligible entities include businesses, non-profits, veterans’ organizations, and Tribal business operations with 500 or fewer employees, as well as sole-proprietors, independent contractors and self-employed individuals. Loans under the program will be made through SBA-approved lenders; you can find a lender at https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans. More information on this program is available at https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/paycheck-protection-program. The Wisconsin SBDC is also available to help applicants through the process.