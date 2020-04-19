Here's how to check on your COVID stimulus payment

If you already filed your tax returns and got a refund by direct deposit, and if your income is below the threshold for the Coronavirus Economic Impact Payments, you may have gotten your payment already.
If not, you can check the status of your eligibility and payment online at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.
Click the Get My Payment button
Read the warning, and click OK
Fill out your Social Security number, date of birth, street address, and zip code, then click Continue.
You may see information about your payment; you may be asked to enter your banking information if the IRS does not have it on file; or you may get “Payment Status Not Available.” There are a variety of reasons you may get the latter message. Click “Frequently Asked Questions” or go to https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payment-information-center to read more about eligibility and more. A few things to note include:
Eligibility is based on your Adjusted Gross Income, which is on line 8b on your form 1040. Individuals making under $75,000 are eligible for the full payment of $1,200; other limits apply for married couples and heads of households. Click the link “How much is it worth?” on the FAQ page to see the details, including a sliding scale for people making more than the limit up to a ceiling of $99,000 for individuals.
If you filed a 2019 return (which now technically isn’t due until July 15,) or if you filed a 2018 return and received a refund via direct deposit, then the IRS already has the banking information they need to send you your payment.
If you filed a past return but paid taxes that you owed from your bank account, that account number cannot be used for your stimulus payment; you may be able to provide the bank account number through this site, or your check will be mailed to the address on file for you.
If you bank account information has changed and your payment has already been processed, you cannot change the information. If the account is closed, the transaction will fail, and you will be mailed a check. Changes of account information online is prevented for security reasons – to prevent attempted fraud.
If you receive Social Security and received a SSA-1099 form, VA benefits, RRB or SSI benefits, the site says “the IRS is working with your agency to issue your payment; your information is not available in this app yet.”
If you didn’t file a tax return for 2018 or 2019 and don’t qualify for any of the benefits named above, use the “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here” button at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments to enter your information. Enter your banking information to receive a direct deposit; otherwise a check will be mailed to you.
Information on the Get My Payment site is only updated once each 24 hours, so there is no use checking back frequently.
Don’t try to call them. Many parts of the website report that there is nothing you can find out, fix, or otherwise accomplish by calling.
Carol Sabbar is director of computer services at Carthage College. Email her at csabbar@yahoo.com.
CARTHAGE COLLEGE GRADUATION
CARTHAGE COLLEGE GRADUATION
CARTHAGE COLLEGE GRADUATION
CARTHAGE COLLEGE GRADUATION
CARTHAGE COLLEGE GRADUATION
CARTHAGE COLLEGE GRADUATION
CARTHAGE COLLEGE GRADUATION
CARTHAGE COLLEGE GRADUATION
CARTHAGE NURSING PINS
CARTHAGE NURSING PINS
CARTHAGE COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER
CARTHAGE COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER
CARTHAGE COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER
CARTHAGE COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER
Carol Sabbar is director of computer services at Carthage College. Email her at csabbar@yahoo.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.