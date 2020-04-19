Here's how to check on your COVID stimulus payment

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

If you already filed your tax returns and got a refund by direct deposit, and if your income is below the threshold for the Coronavirus Economic Impact Payments, you may have gotten your payment already.

If not, you can check the status of your eligibility and payment online at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.

Click the Get My Payment button

Read the warning, and click OK

Fill out your Social Security number, date of birth, street address, and zip code, then click Continue.

You may see information about your payment; you may be asked to enter your banking information if the IRS does not have it on file; or you may get “Payment Status Not Available.” There are a variety of reasons you may get the latter message. Click “Frequently Asked Questions” or go to https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payment-information-center to read more about eligibility and more. A few things to note include: