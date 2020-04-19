Herzing strives to help close skills gap

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha area – like many others across the country – is facing a workforce skills gap that could threaten future economic growth.

Skills gaps occur when employers have trouble filling open positions due to the lack of a qualified labor pool in the area, leading them to look elsewhere and even deterring new employers from moving in.

Fortunately, our area has a number of higher education institutions committed to helping address this challenge across industries.

Herzing University, in particular, is focused on creating more opportunities to help residents achieve their educational and career goals while meeting the workforce needs of local employers. We work with with numerous local businesses and organizations, including many in healthcare, to understand their workforce requirements and ensure that our students are well equipped to meet those needs when they graduate.

To continue meeting those needs for many years to come, we’re moving our campus to downtown Kenosha this summer. Our new campus will feature upgraded classrooms and common areas, as well as state-of-the-industry labs and simulation learning technology that will provide a modern learning environment for students.