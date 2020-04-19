Herzing strives to help close skills gap

The Kenosha area – like many others across the country – is facing a workforce skills gap that could threaten future economic growth.
Skills gaps occur when employers have trouble filling open positions due to the lack of a qualified labor pool in the area, leading them to look elsewhere and even deterring new employers from moving in.
Fortunately, our area has a number of higher education institutions committed to helping address this challenge across industries.
Herzing University, in particular, is focused on creating more opportunities to help residents achieve their educational and career goals while meeting the workforce needs of local employers. We work with with numerous local businesses and organizations, including many in healthcare, to understand their workforce requirements and ensure that our students are well equipped to meet those needs when they graduate.
To continue meeting those needs for many years to come, we’re moving our campus to downtown Kenosha this summer. Our new campus will feature upgraded classrooms and common areas, as well as state-of-the-industry labs and simulation learning technology that will provide a modern learning environment for students.
Additionally, the new location will offer students access to a vibrant downtown environment that will contribute to their learning while allowing opportunity to positively impact the local economy.
Many of our students already have strong ties to the area, and they’re enthusiastic about the revitalization of downtown and Kenosha in general. Herzing is dedicated to fostering opportunities to encourage graduates to continue contributing to our community and economy long after they graduate.
Looking forward, qualified healthcare professionals – especially in nursing – will stay in high demand across Kenosha and Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Center for Nursing projects the state will be short 23,000 nurses by 2040, with 40% of the current workforce retiring or otherwise leaving direct patient care.
At Herzing, we’ll keep focusing on making nursing careers accessible by offering tailored pathways to meet individuals wherever they are in their academic journey, providing work-friendly class schedules with daytime and evening options, and supporting our students every step of the way.
In addition to nursing and healthcare, Herzing offers academic programs in business and technology. Our personalized approach to education, accelerated formats and flexible schedules have helped thousands of students earn their degree throughout our 55-year history.
We’re excited to continue this tradition at our new campus, and we look forward to expanding our existing employer relationships while identifying new opportunities to help ensure our students are able to meet community needs and workforce demands
Dr. Jeff Hill is a regional president at Herzing University, heading the school’s Kenosha and Madison campuses.
