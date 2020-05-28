High-speed chase ends in crash in Pleasant Prairie

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A pursuit of a stolen vehicle out of Illinois early Thursday morning ended in a crash in the village of Pleasant Prairie.

According to press releases issued by the village and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department:

An officer with the Kenosha Police Department pursued the stolen black Honda Accord as it traveled westbound on Sheridan Road from 89th Street, then continued to Springbrook Road and 39th Avenue in Pleasant Prairie.

At that point, units from both the Sheriff's Department and Pleasant Prairie joined to assist. The city unit terminated its pursuit after speeds reached 100 miles per hour. Both the county and village officers continued the chase southbound on 39th Avenue from Springbrook.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle with the use of spike strips, but the vehicle swerved and struck a tree. The passenger, a 19-year-old from North Chicago, Ill., fled on foot, but was taken into custody in the 10700 block of 38th Avenue.

The operator, a 16-year-old from Zion, Ill., suffered "significant" injuries and was transported to Froedtert South in Kenosha and then to Froedtert Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Police declined to name either person involved in the crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting the investigation.