Housing prices, interest rates continue to rise in March

Home prices are rising and affordability is shrinking a bit as the near-historic mortgage rates begin to tick slightly upward.
The Wisconsin Realtors Association said sales flattened statewide and median prices surged last month as inventories continued to shrink compared to last year.
In Kenosha County, March sales dropped by 7.1 percent, with sales professionals selling only 169 houses. Despite the decline last month, sales are up 5.5 percent for the year through March, with 464 reported for the first three months of the year, according to statistics released by the WRA. Yearly sales remained steady because the year got off to a good start in January and February, with sales outpacing those of a year ago.
In Racine County, meanwhile, sales rose 12.6 percent on the sale of 242 houses last month. For the year, 598 homes were sold through, up 15.7 percent on last year.
Seller’s market
WRA President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Theo attributes rising prices to a short supply of houses.
“The red-hot housing market is driving prices up quickly, which is good for sellers but tough on buyers,” he said.
Low inventory is an extreme problem in Kenosha and Racine counties, which had only 1.9 months of housing supply last month. Low supply drives prices upward. A balanced market is one that has six months of available supply.
Total listings fell 36.9 percent over the last 12 months, pushing median prices up 10.3 percent to $229,900 statewide, according to the WRA.
“There isn’t a region in the state that had more than 2.6 months of available supply in March, which means all regions are classified as very strong seller’s markets,” WRA Board Chair Mary Duff said.
Locally, sellers also are enjoying a bonanza with buyers competing and paying more than the asking price.
“It’s not unusual for buyers to face fierce competition for homes they want with multiple competing offers that are well above asking price,” Theo said.
The median price in Kenosha County is $212,250, up 13 percent for the year. The median price in Racine County is $182,500, up 2.2 percent.
Buyer affordability is eroding as prices rise and mortgage interest rates creep upward.
After bottoming out at 2.68 percent in December, the 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate has increased in each of the last three months, rising to 3.08 percent in March.
“We’re going to see more erosion of affordability if this trend in mortgage rates persists,” Theo said.
The current 30-year fixed rate is 3.391 percent, according to money.com.