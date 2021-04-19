Housing prices, interest rates continue to rise in March

Home prices are rising and affordability is shrinking a bit as the near-historic mortgage rates begin to tick slightly upward.

The Wisconsin Realtors Association said sales flattened statewide and median prices surged last month as inventories continued to shrink compared to last year.

In Kenosha County, March sales dropped by 7.1 percent, with sales professionals selling only 169 houses. Despite the decline last month, sales are up 5.5 percent for the year through March, with 464 reported for the first three months of the year, according to statistics released by the WRA. Yearly sales remained steady because the year got off to a good start in January and February, with sales outpacing those of a year ago.

In Racine County, meanwhile, sales rose 12.6 percent on the sale of 242 houses last month. For the year, 598 homes were sold through, up 15.7 percent on last year.

Seller’s market

WRA President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Theo attributes rising prices to a short supply of houses.

“The red-hot housing market is driving prices up quickly, which is good for sellers but tough on buyers,” he said.