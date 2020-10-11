IEA expands industrial heating-cooling production capabilities

IEA, a Kenosha-based manufacturer of heating transfer systems, has expanded its ability to produce industrial systems with the purchase of an aluminum brazing furnace that allows for quick turn-around times and better cost controls.

James Kettinger, IEA president and chief executive officer, said the new system offers manufacturing flexibility, local engineering and reduces reliance on overseas aluminum supply. He said, it also offers “world class pricing from our overseas supply chain applicable orders.

“We take our responsibility very seriously. As a result, we are more vertically integrated than ever because ‘Made in America’ means more than ever. We control the design, supply, manufacturing, quality, testing and performance of everything we produce.”

He said it also completes the company’s offering of aluminum heat exchangers complemented by models that are already produced in Kenosha.

Founded in 1985, IEA designs and manufactures cooling systems for power generation engines, mobile and industrial equipment. Heat exchangers are an integral component of those systems.