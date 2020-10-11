IEA expands industrial heating-cooling production capabilities

IEA, a Kenosha-based manufacturer of heating transfer systems, has expanded its ability to produce industrial systems with the purchase of an aluminum brazing furnace that allows for quick turn-around times and better cost controls.
James Kettinger, IEA president and chief executive officer, said the new system offers manufacturing flexibility, local engineering and reduces reliance on overseas aluminum supply. He said, it also offers “world class pricing from our overseas supply chain applicable orders.
“We take our responsibility very seriously. As a result, we are more vertically integrated than ever because ‘Made in America’ means more than ever. We control the design, supply, manufacturing, quality, testing and performance of everything we produce.”
He said it also completes the company’s offering of aluminum heat exchangers complemented by models that are already produced in Kenosha.
Founded in 1985, IEA designs and manufactures cooling systems for power generation engines, mobile and industrial equipment. Heat exchangers are an integral component of those systems.
The company explained that the expanded capabilities optimize the supply chain for IEA customers in many facets. Collaboration with IEA for new aluminum- core product designs will be faster than ever, allowing for rapid prototyping, testing IEA’s calorimeter and short lead times for new and replacement parts, according to James Kettinger Jr., marketing and project manager.
“The latest advancements in large-scale aluminum heat exchanger manufacturing will allow us the liberty to enhance the operational efficiencies of our cooling systems,” said. Alan Meissner, IEA’s chief technology officer. “Rather than filling our cooling systems with bracketry and weldments, we dedicate our space to the heat transfer area for which it is intended. IEA’s automated assembly and brazing process, for instance, will permit the fabrication of a single, consolidated cooling system for gen-sets as large as 1800 kilowatts.”
