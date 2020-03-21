In an unprecedented time, we need to be there for local businesses

Local businesses are facing tough times due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Many depend on foot traffic and with the imposed restrictions that ban gatherings of more than 10 people and social distancing, they’re facing an uphill battle. Not only in America, these restrictions are happening worldwide.
France and Italy have ordered to close all nonessential businesses from operating. Now, more than ever, we must find a way to support local.
Consider buying gift certificates today for future use. Providing extra revenue now could help keep business owners afloat and help save people from being laid off. Wisconsin bars and taverns have been ordered to close (delivery and pickup orders are still permitted). This is also happening in several other states like New York and Illinois.
Please keep in mind that bars that don’t serve food like Rendezvous Tiki Lounge could be forced to close, buying a gift certificate to your favorite bar would be beneficial and greatly appreciated.
Restaurants in particular are also in need. You can help by using a food delivery service,UberEats is waiving all delivery fees for independent restaurants. You will still be expected to tip the delivery driver, but this is an excellent food option for families staying home.
You can also order food for others using these services, if you’re concerned about an elderly grandparent who lives in another city, this is a perfect fit. GrubHub, projects that there will be a 75% drop in dine-in eating nationwide. This is a critical time for the food-service industry and we need to be proactive with our assistance.
Many other non-food local businesses are also capable of providing delivery services. Customers generally underutilize these capabilities because we can just stop in. Now is the time to give these services a try. For example, did you know Good Value Pharmacy offers free delivery to its customers?
Businesses that revolve around hosting events are also taking a hit. Governor Tony Evers has banned all public gatherings that have more than 10 people. Take a look at booking an event venue now for the summer or the fall. Buying some July baseball tickets for the Kenosha Kingfish would help the city as well.
It is important to support local in any way that we can. What are your three favorite local businesses? Call them up today and show your love.
SIMMONS BLOCK PARTY
Harris and Hudson with Matt
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
WOUNDED WARRIOR CAR SHOW
CAR SHOW
CAR SHOW
RODS FOR A REASON CAR SHOW
RODS FOR A REASON CAR SHOW
Daniel Nowak is an adjunct assistant professor with the AW Clausen Center for World Business at Carthage College.