In an unprecedented time, we need to be there for local businesses

Local businesses are facing tough times due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Many depend on foot traffic and with the imposed restrictions that ban gatherings of more than 10 people and social distancing, they’re facing an uphill battle. Not only in America, these restrictions are happening worldwide.

France and Italy have ordered to close all nonessential businesses from operating. Now, more than ever, we must find a way to support local.

Consider buying gift certificates today for future use. Providing extra revenue now could help keep business owners afloat and help save people from being laid off. Wisconsin bars and taverns have been ordered to close (delivery and pickup orders are still permitted). This is also happening in several other states like New York and Illinois.

Please keep in mind that bars that don’t serve food like Rendezvous Tiki Lounge could be forced to close, buying a gift certificate to your favorite bar would be beneficial and greatly appreciated.

Restaurants in particular are also in need. You can help by using a food delivery service,UberEats is waiving all delivery fees for independent restaurants. You will still be expected to tip the delivery driver, but this is an excellent food option for families staying home.