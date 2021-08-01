 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In new expanded location, PUBLIC Craft Brewing Co. in Kenosha relaunching new beers
0 Comments
alert

In new expanded location, PUBLIC Craft Brewing Co. in Kenosha relaunching new beers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Public Craft Brewing Co sign

Public Craft Brewing Co. in Downtown Kenosha is hosting a full-blown rock concert Saturday night, with Mungo Mountain and Cheap Sleaze performing.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Kenosha-based craft brewer PUBLIC Craft Brewing Co. is relaunching the distribution of its beers in Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties.

PUBLIC has been a staple in Kenosha’s Downtown for almost a decade and has recently relocated to 628 58th St. to make room for an expanded operation. It has added a small kitchen, expanded its taproom seating, and greatly expanded its production capacity.

With the increase in capacity PUBLIC is also announcing a brand new line up of beers available for distribution in the market. Included in this new lineup are a few of its customer favorites, with new products planned by the Kenosha facility.

Along with Bits and Pieces, PUBLIC’s stalwart IPA comes a new addition: Lakeshore Haze: New England-Style IPA, Amber Sunrise: Amber Ale, Get Away Wit: Belgian Wit, and The Tober: Oktoberfest-Style Beer.

The PUBLIC Craft Brewing Co. Taproom is open Tuesday through Thursday 3:30 to 10 p.m.; Friday/Saturday noon to midnight; and Sunday noon to 10 p.m.

For more information check out the business online at Publiccraftbrewing.com or call 262-652-2739.

Tips for a Great, , Safe Summer. Staying safe in the summer heat just takes a little forethought. These six tips will help everyone have a great summer. 1, Use sunscreen consistently. A sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 is recommended. When out in the sun for long stretches, makes sure to re-apply every couple of hours. 2, Pay attention to kids and pets in hot cars. Exit routines that include making sure the car is empty and you've got command of your keys go a long way in keeping your little ones safe. 3, Don't forget about ticks. Insects are the last thing anyone is thinking about right now. But they're still out there so make sure to apply bug spray when in tick-infested areas. 3, Be mindful around pools and bodies of water. Swim lessons for kids and CPR certification are great safeguards to keep summer joyful and fun. 5, Drink lots of hydrating fluids. Sugary or alcoholic beverages dehydrate the body, so make sure you've got plenty of water on hand as well. 6, Stay cool. Kids are especially susceptible to heat stroke. Light clothes, a spray bottle and access to shade help to ensure safety on a hot summer day
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert