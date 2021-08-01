In new expanded location, PUBLIC Craft Brewing Co. in Kenosha relaunching new beers

Kenosha-based craft brewer PUBLIC Craft Brewing Co. is relaunching the distribution of its beers in Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties.

PUBLIC has been a staple in Kenosha’s Downtown for almost a decade and has recently relocated to 628 58th St. to make room for an expanded operation. It has added a small kitchen, expanded its taproom seating, and greatly expanded its production capacity.

With the increase in capacity PUBLIC is also announcing a brand new line up of beers available for distribution in the market. Included in this new lineup are a few of its customer favorites, with new products planned by the Kenosha facility.

Along with Bits and Pieces, PUBLIC’s stalwart IPA comes a new addition: Lakeshore Haze: New England-Style IPA, Amber Sunrise: Amber Ale, Get Away Wit: Belgian Wit, and The Tober: Oktoberfest-Style Beer.

The PUBLIC Craft Brewing Co. Taproom is open Tuesday through Thursday 3:30 to 10 p.m.; Friday/Saturday noon to midnight; and Sunday noon to 10 p.m.

For more information check out the business online at Publiccraftbrewing.com or call 262-652-2739.

