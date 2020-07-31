Jelly Belly moves to expand production in North Chicago

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Jelly Belly Candy Company. is adding a second shift to its North Chicago plant and is moving its Pleasant Prairie retail center to Memphis, Tenn., to accommodate production and fulfillment needs.

John Jamison, vice president of retail operations, said the company is looking to hire about two dozen people to work in the North Chicago manufacturing facility.

Its current 60 employees will be joined by 15 employees from the Pleasant Prairie retail center.

Jamison said the company needs to expand production operations because of increased demand. Though it had transferred some candy production to its Fairfield, Calif., plant, it has new product lines and makes more private label candies and confections. The company wants to add a second shift.

He said there has been “large growth at North Chicago. We have third-party manufacturing there.”

Earlier this week the family-owned company said it was closing its Pleasant Prairie retail and warehouse facility that has been a tourist attraction since 2001.

Despite reports that the company would sell the 233,000 square foot building, Jamison said it still has not made a formal decision.