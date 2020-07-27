Jelly Belly to close Pleasant Prairie store and tour

Jelly Belly Candy Company, a family owned and operated business, has announced it is closing its Pleasant Prairie store and tour.
In a post on its website, the company said it is "making a strategic change in its retail operations."
“We are incredibly thankful to the millions of visitors, the City of Pleasant Prairie and the surrounding communities for their hospitality over the past 20 years,” said Jelly Belly vice president of retail operations, John Jamison.
Jelly Belly, which opened its tourism center in 2001, is one of the more well known attractions in Pleasant Prairie.
Current Pleasant Prairie employees impacted will be offered positions at its growing factory in North Chicago, the company said.
The liquidation sale in Pleasant Prairie will begin on August 3.
In February it was reported that Rust-Oleum, seeking more warehouse space to accommodate its supply needs, is expanding into 100,000 square feet of leased space in the Jelly Belly facility in Pleasant Prairie.
Jelly Belly’s 233,000-square-foot building is at 10100 Jelly Belly Lane, located near the intersection of Green Bay Road and Highway 165.
Jelly Belly Candy Company started in 1898 and began making Jelly Belly beans in 1976. It reports making 100 flavors that are sold around the world.
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.