Jelly Belly to close Pleasant Prairie store and tour

In February it was reported that Rust-Oleum, seeking more warehouse space to accommodate its supply needs, is expanding into 100,000 square feet of leased space in the Jelly Belly facility in Pleasant Prairie.

Jelly Belly’s 233,000-square-foot building is at 10100 Jelly Belly Lane, located near the intersection of Green Bay Road and Highway 165.

Jelly Belly Candy Company started in 1898 and began making Jelly Belly beans in 1976. It reports making 100 flavors that are sold around the world.