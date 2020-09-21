Jenn Douma launches business to help build a school in Haiti

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jenn Douma developed a business plan that few entrepreneurs would consider. After months of working out the details, the longtime devotee to charitable causes established Outpour Fairtrade Boutique to give money away to the unfortunate.

Her mission is to help the artisans and crafters in Haiti, India and African countries market their handiwork that she sells in her boutique. A portion of the proceeds are sent to Mirebalais, Haiti, to build its only school.

Douma had been making annual trips to Haiti over the past seven years fundraising and collecting items to sell at parties, much as a Tupperware or Mary Kay retailers would do. She used the proceeds along with money from other fund-raising events to finance the school building project.

Between trips, she also supported other charitable causes. During the pandemic shutdown, she collected clothing and cash donations to support foster children.

Last September, Douma and co-owner, Becky Duensing went to Haiti to assist with the grand opening. It was Duensing’s first trip to that country. Construction on the two-story Sorbonne Christian Academy that had four classrooms had started a year earlier.