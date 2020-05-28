Jobless rate tops 16% in Kenosha County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven the jobless rate to double-digit levels and created an extremely high backlog of unemployment claims that could have laid off workers waiting for up to eight weeks to get checks.

Locally, unemployment in Kenosha and Racine counties has steadily risen and now rivals the combined rate of the first three months of the year, according to statistics released by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

The rate can be attributed to the number of people who were temporarily laid off or furloughed from their jobs when businesses began to make workforce adjustments to cope with the pandemic.

In April, the unemployment rate in Kenosha County was 16.1%; in January, it was 4.8% in the county and 5.1% in the city.

In Racine County, the unemployment rate was 15.5% in April. At the beginning of the year, the county rate was 5.1%. It was 6.1% in the city.

The DWD said unemployment rates increased in all 72 Wisconsin counties over the month and over the year. It said county rates ranged from 9.7% to as high as 26.25%.

Additionally, the rate increased in Wisconsin’s 34 largest cities over the month and over the year. Those rates ranged from 9.9% to 21.1%.