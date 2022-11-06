Jockey International Inc.named to Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces List again

Jockey International, Inc. in Kenosha it has been named to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption 2022 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces List.

This year marks the fifth in a row that Jockey has been named to the prominent list which recognizes organizations with the most robust adoption benefit programs.

The 2022 list includes a diverse group of organizations representing 22 industries. Jockey comes in at No. 94 in the Top 100 list and No. 2 in the retail category.

Support for adoption is a natural extension of Jockey values as a family owned company and it is a natural reflection of its dedication to providing comfort to customers.

Jockey supports employees looking to grow their families through adoption by offering a generous reimbursement program and up to six weeks of paid adoption leave.

Jockey’s corporate charitable initiative, Jockey Being Family Foundation, supports and strengthens adoptive families by providing funding to nonprofit organizations, helping them to provide critical post-adoption services on both local and national levels, thereby helping adoptive families stay together, forever. The Foundation believes every child deserves to grow up with a loving family in a forever home.

“Jockey is extremely proud to be named to Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption’s Top 100 List of Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces for the fifth year in a row,” said Debra S. Waller, chairman and CEO of Jockey and founder of Jockey Being Family. “We work very hard to make sure that families receive the necessary support they need to help them throughout their adoptions process. Adoption is not an event, but a lifelong journey and we are passionate about providing our employees with the resources they need to start that journey the best way they can.”

Waller was adopted as an infant and started Jockey Being Family in 2005. Through her leadership the foundation has impacted and helped strengthen more than 350,000 families.

View the complete 2022 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces list and other adoption resources for employers at davethomasfoundation.org/AFW.

To learn more about Jockey Being Family, visit JockeyBeingFamily.com.

Founded in 1876, Jockey International, Inc. is a privately held, family-owned company with global headquarters in Kenosha. Started by Rev. Samuel T. Cooper as a sock company to serve lumberjacks of the day, the company has expanded into one of the most well-known apparel brands around the world. Today, Jockey products are sold in more than 140 countries. The 146-year-old brandis recognized around the world for its premium underwear and apparel.

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption is a national nonprofit public charity dedicated exclusively to finding permanent homes for the more than 150,000 children waiting to be adopted in North America’s foster care systems. Created by Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas, who was adopted, the Foundation implements evidence-based, results-driven national service programs, foster care adoption awareness campaigns and innovative grantmaking. Learn more at davethomasfoundation.org.