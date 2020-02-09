Johnson Financial Group adviser honored

Mark Oechler, an adviser with Johnson Financial Group Financial Advisors, located at Johnson Financial Group in Racine, has been recognized as one of the nation’s Top 100 Bank Advisors for 2019 by Bank Investment Consultant, a leading information source for bank and credit union financial advisors.

The annual Top 100 list recognizes successful bank and credit union advisers from throughout the country who have excelled in a number of key areas, including growth of the assets they serve, according to BIC.

“On behalf of Johnson Financial Group, I congratulate Mark Oechler on this industry recognition that demonstrates their commitment to building trusted relationships with our clients,” said Financial Advisory Manager Jess Dohner.

“We applaud Mark for the important work he does every day to bring value to his clients and to Johnson Financial Group Financial Advisors by making a meaningful impact on the financial lives of our communities.”

Oechler has been providing financial services at Johnson Financial Group Financial Advisors for over 15 years.

Bank Investment Consultant ranked bank and credit union advisers by assigning a score on the criteria that includes assets under management, production and percentage of fee-based business.

