Kelly Yoder and Gaytan Kiser join Piasecki Funeral Home team

Carly Gaytan-Kiser, a licensed funeral home director, and Kelly Yoder, a licensed funeral home apprentice, have joined Piasecki Funeral Home.

Gaytan-Kiser joined the Piasecki team on May 1. From central Minnesota, she graduated from the University of Minnesota’s Mortuary Science program in 2015. For the past five years, she has worked in rural areas of Minnesota.

Piasecki officials said she is noted for taking pride in “creating the little details that make a funeral service stand out.”

Gaytan-Kiser and her husband Ryan were married on a Friday the 13th and have three black cats. She loves to volunteer as well as serves on the board of directors for Children’s Grief Connection.

Yoder, originally from Grayslake, Ill., joined the funeral home in March. She attended Worsham College of Mortuary Science and currently lives in Kenosha.

Piasecki officials said Yoder already has made a lasting impression on the families that she has served.

Piasecki Funeral Home, 3720 39th Ave., is celebrating its 90th years in business.

