Kelly Yoder and Gaytan Kiser join Piasecki Funeral Home team

Carly Gaytan-Kiser, a licensed funeral home director, and Kelly Yoder, a licensed funeral home apprentice, have joined Piasecki Funeral Home.
Gaytan-Kiser joined the Piasecki team on May 1. From central Minnesota, she graduated from the University of Minnesota’s Mortuary Science program in 2015. For the past five years, she has worked in rural areas of Minnesota.
Piasecki officials said she is noted for taking pride in “creating the little details that make a funeral service stand out.”
Gaytan-Kiser and her husband Ryan were married on a Friday the 13th and have three black cats. She loves to volunteer as well as serves on the board of directors for Children’s Grief Connection.
Yoder, originally from Grayslake, Ill., joined the funeral home in March. She attended Worsham College of Mortuary Science and currently lives in Kenosha.
Piasecki officials said Yoder already has made a lasting impression on the families that she has served.
Piasecki Funeral Home, 3720 39th Ave., is celebrating its 90th years in business.
SPECIAL REPORT: Forward Kenosha County -- A look at the development and innovation in our community
The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.
Kenosha County’s residents and business community faced a pandemic, project and economic slowdowns and civil unrest and yet still there were examples of positive and significant developments.
A list of major employers in Kenosha County compiled by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, had 23 names on it in 2008. It now totals roughly 50 and is continuing to grow.
Making strategic, long-term investments in our infrastructure, the county laid the groundwork to attract dozens of major employers and thousands of jobs to the county.
Attached are several stories that ran in the Sunday, March 21, special section, Forward Kenosha County. Look for the second part of the special section in the Sunday, March 28 edition of the Kenosha News.
About a year ago, I wrote to you on these pages about the wholesale transformation of Kenosha County’s economy that occurred over the 12 years…
SOMERS — Not even two years since plans for the project were first announced to the public, the first construction of the Pritzker Military Ar…
Communities west of Interstate 94 in Kenosha County are seeing a mix of new commercial, industrial and residential development.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Make no mistake, developments in the village have been and continue to come at a fast and furious pace.
The beginning of spring coincides with the beginning of road construction and people can expect to see orange barrels sprouting up before long.
The largest county trunk highway project in Kenosha County’s history is entering its second and final year of construction this spring.
Like all communities, Somers has been weathering the storm of COVID-19.
On behalf of the Village of Pleasant Prairie, I am pleased to share an update on the past year and some exciting developments underway for 2021.
One of the most difficult things about COVID-19 is the unknown factors it radiates. As a school district, we continuously plan for the future …
Progress. During the past 12 months progress could, in many cases, be defined as “maintaining and sustaining.” At the University of Wisconsin-…
A 107-acre swath of land east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th streets, once the seat of a bustling auto industry and later a brownfield b…