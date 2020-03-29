Kenosha Area Business Alliance the engine behind the growth

Last March, Battle told an audience of more than 350 at KABA’s annual meeting how Crown Brands, the Advocate Aurora Health Care facility and the Kings & Convicts Brewing Co., are also welcome additions headed to the area.

KABA has been the facilitator that has helped to mobilize developers, some of whom have built speculation facilities knowing that a company will come to lease the space.

A KABA team in partnership with Kenosha County, the city of Kenosha and others act somewhat as a welcoming committee helping prospective companies learn of the amenities and the business benefits.

They also learn how the local colleges, Gateway Technical College, Carthage College and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, also are good educational facilities that help in the worker training process.

While it was busy attracting companies to relocate to Pleasant Prairie’s LakeView Corporate Park, Stateline 94 Corporate Park and the Business Park of Kenosha, KABA was the impetus that formed the partnership with Salem Lakes to develop the Salem Business Park.

It even had formed teams and launched programs such as the Life Balance website that touts the positive benefits of living and working in Kenosha.