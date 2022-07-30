Kenosha-based Centrisys/CNP hires two engineering veterans to lead manufacturing, electrical teams

The president of Kenosha-based Centrisys/CNP has announced the hiring of two new team members to meet the growing demand for its progressive decanter centrifuge manufacturing services and advanced biosolids treatment solutions.

Jeffrey Kin joins Centrisys/CNP as Applications and Project Management Director and Steve Corless as Electrical Engineering Director.

“Centrisys began over 35 years ago, and we’ve continued to drive the most innovative practices in decanter centrifuge development, maintenance, and repair, and advanced biosolids treatment solutions,” said Michael Kopper, president and chief executive officer of Centrisys/CNP in a statement. “As a U.S.-based manufacturer, we’ve experienced considerable growth as demand for our services and technology has expanded in recent years. Jeffrey Kin and Steve Corless are exceptional additions to our team, and I know their leadership will be instrumental as we further expand services for our customers.”

Centrisys/CNP is a leading North American manufacturer of decanter and thickening centrifuges and de-watering systems.

Kin brings extensive experience in plant design and utility improvement for large manufacturing operations and project management proficiency for OEMs. In his new role he will lead a team managing bid quotes and the execution of contracts on new equipment purchases.

Corless’ specialty is large system and multi-machine integration with extensive engineering knowledge and hands-on experience in process controls. He will oversee Centrisys/CNP’s electrical department and is an integral part of the continuous advancement of equipment and service.

Both engineering veterans bring more than 25 years of experience to their new roles with Centrisys/CNP, according to company officials.

In January 2022, Centrisys/CNP announced its US company leadership completed the process of reacquiring complete ownership of the business following a previous joint venture, with sights set on further growth, product and technology advancements and expanded service offerings in the years to come.

For information on Centrisys/CNP, visit www.centrisys-cnp.com.