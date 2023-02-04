Another set of Wright brothers is out to revolutionize an industry.

This time however, its golf, not aviation.

Caliber Golf, created by Kenosha siblings Tim and Chip Wright, caused a stir at the Professional Golfing Association show last month with their invention, the first rule conforming and patented hockey-grip putter.

“Everybody was gravitating to our putters,” Chip said. “We had more people using ours than anyone else.”

The uniquely shaped handle was certainly a head-turner, and the ergonomic and stability benefits it brings made quick converts of people, the brothers said.

“People would go by, then they do a double take,” Chip said.

5 years in the making

The idea originally came to Tim about five years ago. Struggling with the “yips,” a shaky grip, Tim said in a burst of frustration he took his $450 putter to the buzz saw. He attached the putter head to a hockey stick, and was astonished by the change.

“I found myself doing incredibly better,” Tim said.

The local business consultant partnered with his technology salesmen brother and together they spent the next four years tinkering and modifying the creation, working with the United States Golfing Association to make sure the square-shaped hockey handle conformed with the rules of golf.

The final product is a handle, ranging from 31 inches up to 45 inches long, that looks like a hockey stick without the blade. Inserted into the grip is a more typical golf club shaft that can attach to any putter head.

Now, the Wright brothers are ready to bring their creation to the market. The combined grip and shaft, which comes in a various lengths, will set avid golfers back $199, not including the putter. But the benefits for one of the most important tools in golf, Tim Wright argued, are clear.

“The putter is the most used driver in the bag,” Tim said.

The shape allows a wider variety of grips while reducing shaking, and the flat sides allow the golfer to better align during their putts.

“With that versatility, the player can tinker with what works best for them,” Tim said. “We’re creating the edge players are looking for to play better.”

Lineage of creativity

The creation of the hockey-grip golf club draws from the brother’s personal and familial history.

Both their father and grandfather were avid sportsmen, and Tim and Chip both played hockey for Marquette University. The brothers also trace their ancestry back to Arthur Oliver Smith and Charles Wright, both successful Wisconsin industrialists.

Caliber Golf, Tim said, was an amalgamation of all of this.

“It’s ingrained in us as entrepreneurs and inventors,” Tim said. “We look for ways to give something to both ourselves and others.”

Chip said that golf officials initially scoffed at their plan to make a hockey stick golf club when they contacted them. The concept, Chip said, had been pitched many times before to no success. But they were persistent, finding out how to get the design to conform with the rules of golf, and support grew.

“They said, ‘We believe in you guys, you just need to do x, y and z,’” Chip said.

Now, a revolution in golfing could be on its way, born out of a garage workshop in Kenosha.

More information about Caliber Golf can be found at their website, calibergolf.com, by emailing chip@calibergolf.com or calling 262-455-6239.

