Kenosha business rebrands as AcuWell Integrative Health

Acupuncture & Wellness of Wisconsin has been renamed to AcuWell Integrative Health according to founder Laura Cox, a name change meant to reflect the business’ full extent of health and wellness offerings.

The business is located at 3917 47th Ave., Suite 210, in Kenosha.

In a release, Cox said the modern lifestyle has created a disconnect between people’s health their physical experience. According to Cox, AcuWell “utilizes modern approaches and ancient wisdom in treating diseases and dysfunctions.”

Cox provides treatments that incorporate acupuncture, dietary and nutritional therapies, hypnosis and hypno-somatic acupuncture, supplement management, wellness and lifestyle coaching and more.

In unison with the name change, Cox announced a new program available through AcuWell, the “Un-Stucking Circle,” a 30-day cohort of up to 10 people sharing the struggle of feeling stuck in something that matters to them.

“We forget how to listen to, understand, and interpret the language of our bodies. To integrate means to unify that which is separate,” Cox said. “Our job is to reunify the pieces of ourselves that become fragmented in the mad rush of modern living and help you relearn the language of your body.”

She received a master’s degree in oriental medicine and a bachelor’s degree in nutrition at the Midwest College of Oriental Medicine, and is currently pursuing a doctorate of acupuncture and oriental medicine at the AOMA Graduate School of Integrative Medicine in Austin, Texas.

More information can be found at acuwellwi.com or by calling 262-496-4626.