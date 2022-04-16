Kenosha companies named finalists for Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Awards

Kenosha area companies have been named finalists for 2022 Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Awards.

Local firms named include:

Centrifuge Systems LLC of Kenosha, in the small category (1-99 employees), one of five companies statewide recognized as a finalist.

ASYST Technologies LLC of Kenosha, in the medium category (100-249 employees), one of seven companies statewide recognized as a finalist.

Twenty-six Wisconsin manufacturers have been selected as finalists for the 33rd Annual Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards.

The finalists showcase the strength and vibrancy of the manufacturing sector that sustains high-wage, family-supporting careers. Manufacturing is the backbone of Wisconsin, contributing over $63 billion to the state’s economy – nearly 20 percent of the state’s Gross Domestic Product – and employing about 480,000 people.

The MOTY program recognizes the state’s top manufacturers of all sectors and sizes for their commitment to quality careers, good business practices, financial growth, innovative processes and reinvestment into local communities.

Grand Award winners will be selected in four categories based on company size.

Baker Tilly, Michael Best & Friedrich LLP and Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce sponsor the annual MOTY awards program. They will celebrate the finalists and reveal the winners on May 19 at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee.

