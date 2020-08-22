Kenosha company branches out in pandemic

In the COVID-19 world we find ourselves living in, it’s difficult to find someone not wearing a facemask out in public.
It’s just a way of life these days — and likely for the foreseeable future.
And to make it easier for people to land those often hard-to-find facemasks, a Kenosha company has stepped up to add to its business model and provide a homegrown service.
The company, Wisconsin Mask, is an offshoot of its parent company, Promotion Inc., which has long been a developer of robotics and high-value production line solutions for micro electronics manufacturers, according to Vice President Mike Goldberg.
Both companies are in the Kenosha Business Park at 9522 58th Place, Suite 100.
Jumping in with both feet into the mask-making business seemed to be a win-win situation, Goldberg said.
“When the whole pandemic hit, we switched gears a little bit and brought in some facemask-making equipment,” he said. “We felt out of the sheer billions of dollars being imported by the U.S., there was certainly opportunity here to bring manufacturing back to the U.S.”
Goldberg said the company already has distributed “thousands” of its masks, including a donation within the community in the past couple weeks.
The masks themselves are very similar to what many residents have been donning, a high-quality, three-ply, disposable mask that comes in both blue and white front, Goldberg said.
One of the long-term goals is to have the masks meet Food and Drug Administration certification standards, which would open up the market even when the pandemic has ended.
And that will dictate how long the company stays in the mask-making business.
“We’ll kind of let the community and the people decide,” Goldberg said. “We certainly did this as a steadfast commitment to our community, trying to allow people who couldn’t find masks to find them to protect themselves and make that educated decision (to wear them).
“We certainly know that, during a pandemic or post-COVID, there will always be a need to have masks. I think, long term, we’re looking to develop some relationships. ... With school coming up, I have quite an influx of interest from parents, concerned for the children going back to school (along) with day cares and child care centers. There just seems to be a lot (of need).”
At the start of the pandemic, when health officials stated their desire for the general public to stay away from masks to prevent a shortage, getting that product into people’s hands wasn’t a high priority.
But in recent weeks, and especially with the state mandate that requires a face covering, now is the time to make sure masks are available.
And that’s where Goldberg said his company can be a bit different, as not only is it making the masks here, it’s gone the route of guaranteeing a two-day delivery to anywhere in the country.
“That’s one of our claims,” he said. “And everything is in stock right now. That’s one of the complaints, the in-stock factor, that you can find them, but they’ll take three weeks to ship. Let alone, you don’t know the quality. That’s the whole other matter, is battling the counterfeits we’re up against.”
Social media struggles
Not that this venture hasn’t had some hiccups along the way, however.
When it comes to getting word out about Wisconsin Mask, Goldberg said he’s run into several brick walls in the social media world.
In short, any reference to a mask has been deemed as violation of “controversial content policies” on all the significant social media platforms, including Facebook and Google.
“For the general community, it’s a blanket policy, and that’s designed to protect the community,” Goldberg said. “We don’t want companies, scammers and con artists to jump on a market, promote a product and then dissolve in 30 days without any retribution for the customers or the people that it’s ripped off. This has been a problem. We understand there’s blanket policies like (these).
“The problem is it’s been taking it to a little bit of a different level. For us, who is a U.S. manufacturer, trying to break into a mostly overseas-dominated marketplace, this police alone has prohibited us from even marketing or targeting our name because it uses the word ‘mask’ in it.”
Goldberg said he’s appealed “at least” seven times to Facebook to try and get the company on that platform, but so far, he’s been limited to just a personal page.
He added the same thing happened with Google, which eventually moved him off the “black list,” but within the last couple weeks, he’s found himself back at square one trying to get Wisconsin Mask listed on a general search.
“We’re developing a genuine product,” he said. “We’re going out and getting it certified and tested, we’re employing U.S. citizens. ... We aren’t just trying to con people. Why would we put up so much money and invest in all this if we’re trying to con people?”
The policy may just be a small part of an even bigger problem from where Goldberg sits.
“We’ve basically allowed Facebook and Amazon to become so big that they’re now ‘economic gate keepers,’” he said. “Facebook can tell a company like me whether I can or cannot get in the market. That’s kind of scary.
“It’s been something we hadn’t thought about. We certainly have experienced quite a bit of it.”
Giving something back
For Goldberg, the new venture isn’t just part of his job, as it’s given him a great opportunity to help out the community he grew up in.
And that right there is very satisfying.
“I felt, what better way to try and get the community involved, not only give back by creating some job growth, but how much we can do for Americans,” he said. “There’s just so many people who want to buy U.S. made (products) but don’t know where to turn.
“... We want to promote the community, strengthen the community and let the community be proud that we’re doing something noble here that has Kenosha’s name attached to it.”
To find the masks for sale, visit www.wisconsinmask.com or find its Facebook page at Wisconsinmask (all one word).
AURORA COVID TESTING
GATEWAY TESTING CENTER
COVID TESTING AT PICK N SAVE
COVID TESTING AT PICK N SAVE
COVID TESTING AT PICK N SAVE
COVID TESTING AT PICK N SAVE
COVID TESTING AT PICK N SAVE
COVID TESTING AT PICK N SAVE
COVID TESTING AT PICK N SAVE
COVID TESTING AT PICK N SAVE
TESTING
TESTING
GATEWAY TESTING CENTER
GATEWAY TESTING CENTER
GATEWAY TESTING CENTER
GATEWAY TESTING CENTER
MOBILE TESTING STATION
MOBILE TESTING STATION
COID TESTING AT TREMPER
COID TESTING AT TREMPER
COID TESTING AT TREMPER
COVID TESTING AT UWP
COVID TESTING AT UWP
COVID TESTING AT UWP
COVID TESTING AT BRASS
COVID TESTING AT BRASS
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.