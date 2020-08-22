Kenosha company branches out in pandemic

But in recent weeks, and especially with the state mandate that requires a face covering, now is the time to make sure masks are available.

And that’s where Goldberg said his company can be a bit different, as not only is it making the masks here, it’s gone the route of guaranteeing a two-day delivery to anywhere in the country.

“That’s one of our claims,” he said. “And everything is in stock right now. That’s one of the complaints, the in-stock factor, that you can find them, but they’ll take three weeks to ship. Let alone, you don’t know the quality. That’s the whole other matter, is battling the counterfeits we’re up against.”

Social media struggles

Not that this venture hasn’t had some hiccups along the way, however.

When it comes to getting word out about Wisconsin Mask, Goldberg said he’s run into several brick walls in the social media world.

In short, any reference to a mask has been deemed as violation of “controversial content policies” on all the significant social media platforms, including Facebook and Google.