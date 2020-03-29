Kenosha County takes leading role in economic development

But in our constant pursuit of a stronger economy and an even better quality of life, Kenosha County and its local and state government partners work together to plan and build for anticipated growth. We’re collaborating to make sure our infrastructure keeps up with our current needs, and grows to accommodate future development.

Good infrastructure leads to economic development, which leads to jobs. I say this a lot — because it’s true.

This philosophy was borne out in 2008, when Kenosha County and the City of Kenosha collaborated on a reconstruction of Highway N to accommodate the Gordon Food Service development just north of the airport. Little did we know that that road would soon lead to a massive Amazon fulfillment center, and more.

Now, a dozen years later, we’re about to embark on the largest county trunk highway construction project in our history: The expansion of Highway S into a four-lane, divided highway from Green Bay Road to Interstate 94.

This project is emblematic of our recent growth. This road, now sorely needed, will serve people and goods coming and going from Amazon, the First Park 94 industrial park in Somers, the fast-growing Uline complex just west of I-94, and future developments that we haven’t yet imagined but know are undoubtedly coming.