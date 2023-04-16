The sailing season is coming up, meaning the Red Witch II is returning to Kenosha’s harbor, offering private and public sailing excursions throughout the summer/

Ship captain Andrew Sadock said he is bringing back Kenosha’s “great local adventure,” sailing on Lake Michigan aboard the 1930-design America’s Cup racing sailboat Red Witch II.

“It’s a world class activity you can have locally here in Kenosha,” Sadock said.

Sadock has been provided sailing tours in Kenosha since 2016 after about a decade in Chicago, initially sailing aboard the Red Witch I, a 19th century Great Lakes Working Schooner that Sadock said was sometimes called the “pirate ship.”

Sadock operated both the Red Witch I and Red Witch II until 2019, when the original ship was retired due to issues with seaworthiness, comfort and general “elegance,” then sold in 2021. The Red Witch I, while it may have looked the part, was ill-suited to lake tours Sadock said, often requiring the use of its motor rather than purely relying on the sails.

“The magic of sailing occurs the second the motor is struck, the sails catch wind and the vessel heels a bit and glides forward,” Sadock said. “So the real magic of sailing was missing when sailing aboard Red Witch I.”

The Red Witch II, Sadock emphasized, was an all-around better experience, offering a speedy, stable and safe expedition for locals and visitors alike.

“I want people to realize they have a great adventure right here in Downtown Kenosha,” Sadock said. “The lake changes every 90 minutes. Every time you go out there, it’s different.”

Sadock said his tour business was a big draw for the Downtown, bringing people from across the region for tours who would then spend money at the area hotels and restaurants.

As with many businesses in the last three years, the pandemic had a major impact on the tours Sadock said, at times just breaking even during the worst of COVID. Now, Sadock is looking ahead to a busy summer, with many events and services returning to pre-pandemic norms and people excited to be out.

Tours will begin May 27.

The Red Witch II can hold 28 people comfortably, and private events can range from birthdays to company team building exercises and more.

Public sails are held on weekdays and weekends, and offer beer, wine, soda and water for purchase.

To see a schedule, purchase tickets and find more information, go to redwitch.com or email redwitchsailing@gmail.com for public tours or redwitchevents@gmail.com for private events.