A locally owned children’s boutique is coming to Downtown Kenosha, with Millie Bo Peep, 5720 6th Ave., with a planned grand opening on Saturday, March 11.

Owned by husband and wife duo James and Tina Warner, both lifelong Kenosha residents, Millie Bo Peep will offer high-quality and sustainable children’s and toddler’s clothes, toys and more. Tina and James emphasized they want to limit plastics in their products, utilizing sustainable fabrics and other organic and natural materials in the items they offer. Other offerings include maternity and postpartum items, creams and lotions, and gift baskets for birthdays and baby showers.

The idea for the business began early on in the pandemic when Tina was pregnant with their first child. When she went looking for children’s clothes, she found her choices were limited.

“I was having a hard time finding what I wanted,” Tina said. “I like the softer, sustainable options, and I wasn’t finding that anywhere locally.”

As she spoke with other new moms, Tina said she heard the same complaints.

“I thought, ‘Maybe I’ll look into seeing if the community thinks so too,’” Tina said. “I saw a need.”

The new business is very different from either of the couple’s career paths up to this point. James has a handyman business and Tina was a public defender.

“It’s a very, very new path for the both of us,” Tina said.

But after taking a business class at UW-Parkside, which showed them the ropes and helped them put together a business plan, Tina said things began to pull together.

The couple looked at several locations, ultimately settling on the Downtown area. The building, which sits in the heart of Downtown, had sat vacant for some time. Now newly renovated and repainted, the space “really fits” their needs, Tina said. For James, it was important to him to move into Kenosha’s Downtown.

“I grew up close to Downtown,” James said. “It was vacant growing up. Now, to be opening a business here, it’s been a dream of mine.”

James said they have a “love and passion for the area,” and talked about how much the Downtown has filled out in recent years. He spoke glowingly about their new neighbors, and the Downtown community at large.

“We’re happy to be Downtown. There’s so much happening here that people need to check out,” James said.

More information on the store and its offerings can be found at milliebopeep.com, or by calling 262-308-0567.