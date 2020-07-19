kenosha Small Business Forgivable Loan Fund launched

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City of Kenosha, through the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation, is launching a Small Business Assistance Forgivable Loan Program to assist micro and small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

A total of $345,000 has been approved by the Common Council for small business forgivable loans up to $15,000, to assist a minimum of 23 businesses in Kenosha.

“I am excited that we will be able to provide some much-needed assistance to Kenosha’s small business community,” said Mayor John Antaramian. “Small businesses are the lifeblood of our local economy and they need our help more now than ever. I am confident that our partnership with WWBIC will enable the funding we received to be used in an efficient and timely manner.”

The funds have been made available to the city from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under the Federal CARES Act.

How will this program work and who is eligible?

WWBIC will be handling the application, underwriting and distribution of the forgivable loans, as well as follow up business coaching and mentorship opportunities. All information about this forgivable loan product is available on WWBIC’s website at http://bit.ly/kenoshaforgivableloan.