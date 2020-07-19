kenosha Small Business Forgivable Loan Fund launched
The City of Kenosha, through the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation, is launching a Small Business Assistance Forgivable Loan Program to assist micro and small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

A total of $345,000 has been approved by the Common Council for small business forgivable loans up to $15,000, to assist a minimum of 23 businesses in Kenosha.

“I am excited that we will be able to provide some much-needed assistance to Kenosha’s small business community,” said Mayor John Antaramian. “Small businesses are the lifeblood of our local economy and they need our help more now than ever. I am confident that our partnership with WWBIC will enable the funding we received to be used in an efficient and timely manner.”

The funds have been made available to the city from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under the Federal CARES Act.

How will this program work and who is eligible?

WWBIC will be handling the application, underwriting and distribution of the forgivable loans, as well as follow up business coaching and mentorship opportunities. All information about this forgivable loan product is available on WWBIC’s website at http://bit.ly/kenoshaforgivableloan.

Funds will be targeted to micro and small (20 or less employees) businesses located in the City of Kenosha that retain or create one a minimum of one job for a low-to-moderate income individual or to micro business owners who’s household income is below 80% of the Kenosha County Area Median. Income information can be found on WWBIC’s website. Job creation can be accomplished by re-hiring or bringing an employee who has been laid off back to work.

Interested small business owners, please review all requirements for eligibility and all documents needed for the application at http://bit.ly/kenoshaforgivableloan.

When will the application be available?

The application will be available on Friday, July 24, at noon. All applications will be reviewed in the order they are received and will be equitably considered. The application will remain open until noon on Friday, July 31.

WWBIC is a statewide economic development corporation that has been serving small business owners since 1987. WWBIC offers resources such as small business loans, quality business and financial education and small business coaching. To connect with WWBIC and learn more about the resources available, visit www.wwbic.com.

For additional information or questions about applying for the City of Kenosha Forgivable Loan Program, contact Heather Lux at heather.lux@wwbic.com or 262-898-5001.

