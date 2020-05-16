Kenosha store owner makes masks to match shirts, suits

He added, “We wanted a more professional look. We wanted something that didn’t look like a medical mask.”

With warmer weather approaching, Aceto made seasonal combinations. Some of the matching shirt mask sets are made from cotton or silk material.

The suits with matching masks have a classic look that are also stylish and appeal to his many longtime customers. He has also gotten some interest from prospective customers.

With the store re-opening earlier this week, he has had few walk-in customers, but has had more than 2,200 hits on an online catalog.

“We need to do something fun,” Aceto said. Referring to the matching combinations, he said they are attention getters.

Some of the shirts are priced from $55 to $75 and some of the suits range from $200 to $500. A mask comes free with each tailored shirt or suit.

Down time has also allowed S.J. Crystals to enhance its website and develop an online catalog for customers to see what is available in the store. Shad DeLacy, a longtime employee who created the online catalog, said it is a big plus.

However, “We like to have people come in. Lew and I are people persons. We like to have people we can talk with,” said DeLacy.