Kenosha Visiting Nurse Association wins performance award

The Kenosha Visiting Nurse Association has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs as a “Superior Performer” for achieving an overall patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20% of all eligible SHP clients in 2021.

The annual SHPBest award program was created to acknowledge home health agencies that provide high quality service to their patients.

More than 2,500 home health providers were reviewed and ranked to determine the 2021 award recipients.

“Strategic Healthcare Programs is proud to present the SHPBest awards to our top-performing customers. We commend these organizations for their continuous focus on delivering the highest quality of care to their patients”, said Rob Paulsson, the organization’s president.

Linda Scott, interim chief executive officer of the Kenosha Visiting Nurse Association, said their nurses, therapists and aides work hard to deliver care with compassion, kindness, respect and good humor while maintaining firm accountability, helping patients achieve goals they didn’t think were possible.

“The highest praise is knowing our patients would recommend us to their friends and family and happily use our services again”, Scott said. “In our 95-year history of delivering home health care services in Kenosha, Racine and the surrounding communities, how our patients respond to their care is most important. Our care goals with all patients is clear communication, teaching about activity, disease management and medication, ensuring their safety at home, and managing their pain.”

Started in 1927, KVNA’s mission is to provide quality, compassionate health care services to improve the lives of community members and ensure the best possible health outcomes for patients.

Strategic Healthcare Programs is a leader in data analytics and benchmarking that drive daily clinical and operational decisions. It brings real-time data to post-acute providers, hospitals, and ACOs to better coordinate quality care and improve patient outcomes.

More information about the SHPBest awards program, including methodology and award recipient lists can be found at www.shpdata.com/home-health/shpbest-hhcahps.