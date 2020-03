Kohl's Department Store is closing all of its stores nationwide for the rest of this month.

There are more than 1,000 Kohl's stores in the U.S., including Kenosha, Mount Pleasant and in Burlington.

The stores will be open until 7 p.m. local time Thursday and then will close until at least the end of March.

"We will support store associates with two calendar weeks of pay," Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass said in a statement. "... and we look forward to reopening our stores soon to serve families across the country."