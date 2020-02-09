Lakeshore BID sharpens focus on downtown Kenosha goals

Kudrna, owner of the Backyard Dream Studios and the O Coworking Space in the former Orpheum Theater, 5823 Sixth Ave., declared his dedication to re-designing downtown.

Kudrna told the audience the overall objective is to design a distinct downtown and promote it through events.

Kudrna said his organization would have a compliance review and training session with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. in March. He later explained the session would help new BID members learn rules and regulations that would help the organization understand how to be on par with other BIDs throughout the state.

With some 120 businesses within its jurisdiction, another BID goal is to develop a strategy to retain downtown businesses by helping new business owners and providing support for existing businesses.

The strategy would include connecting business owners with business operational information, learning opportunities and lending sources.

Additionally, Kudrna said it would help business owners learn about city inspections and other types of regulatory issues.

Raising funds