Leadership Kenosha celebrates its Class of 2022 graduates

The Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the Class of 2022 Leadership Kenosha program graduates.

Leadership Kenosha is a local, community-based leadership program where participants have the opportunity to explore must-have skills, including change management, communication, relationship building and problem-solving and equitable practices.

This year, 15 graduating leaders, representing 14 organizations across the higher education, nonprofit, business and government sectors, will be recognized.

They included: Alexis Rodriguez of Educators Credit Union; Amy Macemon with the UW-Madison Division of Extension; Bill Bennett of Uline; Candace Abbey with Herzing University; David Capelli of Capelli Cities LLC; Hannah Wallisch of UW-Parkside; Hayley Treadway of UW-Parkside; Jack Ray with the Racine County Public Health Division, sponsored by KAFASI; Katie Dembowski of Gateway Technical College; Kevin Meagher with Building our Future of Kenosha County; Laura Ervin with Kenosha County; Megan Frazer of the Hospice Alliance; Raul Hernandez with ELCA Outreach Center; Terra Wendricks with the State of Wisconsin Deartment of Corrections; and Wendy Cross of the Shalom Center.

Throughout Leadership Kenosha, participants work together in small teams to complete a project submitted by local businesses and organizations. Projects can vary from helping to plan special events, creating fundraising plans and more. A “Project of the Year” is selected by a panel of LK Steering Committee members and alumni after sitting in on project summary presentations.

This year’s teams worked closely together with American Legion Post 21, Shalom Center, Sharing Center and United Way of Kenosha County.

“Kenosha County is full of extraordinary leaders, and Leadership Kenosha participants are exemplary in their dedication and service to our community,” says Dave Strash, President and CEO at KACC. “There’s been a lot to celebrate in my first year as president at Kenosha Chamber of Commerce. The Leadership Kenosha graduation is an especially exciting celebration because we are congratulating existing and emerging leaders on their leadership growth.”

Leadership Kenosha is currently accepting applications for the 2022-23 class, which runs from September through May. Individuals can apply to be a part of the silver anniversary graduating class at https://kenoshaareachamber.com/leadership-kenosha/ or contact the Chamber of Commerce at info@kenoshaareachamber.com.

The Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating over 105 years of service to the business community, with a mission to provide opportunities to engage and connect its members with the greater community and promote a culture where people and business succeed.

The chamber, in partnership with UW-Parkside and a consortium of dedicated community leaders, presents Leadership Kenosha with the goal of supporting existing and emerging leaders in their leadership journeys, helping participants develop inclusive leadership by exploring must-have skills, including change management, communication, relationship building and problem-solving and equitable practices. Participants discover real-world leadership truths, explore what it takes to be an agent of change, and expand their involvement in community matters while executing a team project in coordination with a local nonprofit or business partner.

