Legacy, loyalty or liquidity? Determining the best course for a business owner's succession plan

Legacy

In my experience, this is the most common succession planning purpose of closely held business owners.

For founders, many (if not most) of them view their business like one of their children. And there is good reason for that. The owner has birthed it, nurtured it, watched it grow, tried to let it operate independently, cared for it when it is sick and swelled with pride when it succeeds.

For second- or third-generation owners, they often view the business as an extension of their ancestry, and the business offers an emotionally powerful connection to family members they love, respect, appreciate and miss.

With all of these emotions swirling around, it is understandable why most business owners want to transition ownership to a family member — they are putting the care of something they love in the hands of someone they love.But a plan of legacy has challenges and issues that must be addressed.

First, the business owner has to recognize that the success and value of the business is a direct result of the business decisions that are made. The better the decisions, the more successful and valuable the business.