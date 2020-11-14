Like working from home? Are you willing to pay for the privilege?

Have you enjoyed this whole work-at-home thing? Do you think you want to keep working that way when the pandemic finally shrinks from sight in the rearview mirror?
A recent survey from Deutsche Bank found many of us who have worked from home would like to keep working there for two to three days a week when things return to normal. But, being bankers, they decided there must be a way to financially punish us for wanting that.
A report from the bank’s research arm suggests that if the government were to slap a 5 percent payroll tax on remote workers, it could raise $48 billion a year for the U.S. Treasury. Those fun-loving German bankers suggest this money could be used to somehow compensate people who actually go someplace other than their kitchen table to work, or help that huge percentage of wage earners, many of whom cannot live on what they earn. Payments might be in the form of subsidies or, what, maybe McDonald’s or Starbucks gift cards? The report wasn't specific.
Call me a cynic — actually, you don’t need to do that, I am a cynic — but I see nothing good in this idea. Yes, the U.S. economy has been thrown into the deep end, and not just from COVID-19. Falling dominoes have ensued, not the least of which is 10 times more people are working from home. Some estimates suggest it might be more than 50 percent of us.
By not working in a traditional away-from-home setting, we are spending a whole lot less on clothing, gas, lunches and other former expenses. No more after-work tacos and beer, too. So, that little 5 percent would barely be missed if it were to leak out of our paychecks, the Deutsche Bank study decided.
One of the report’s authors suggests that our new army of remote workers should fork over this post-pandemic levy “in order to smooth the transition process for those who have suddenly been displaced” by the coronavirus. He added that our economy was never designed to work disconnected from one another; we used to live in a face-to-face world. Will it return to that reality? Maybe not.
But here we are. It’s a different world in so many ways than it was just a year ago.
This and hundreds of other ideas, from the brilliant to the insane, are going to be tossed against the wall in the next few years. It’s not just the economy, we will see suggestions for changes in healthcare, entertainment, travel, relationships and so many others driven by the effects of COVID-19.
This idea, however, does not pass the smell test for me. And not just because I don’t believe for a second Congress could find a way to fairly administer such a program and spread it around to the people who need it. I have to believe our economic salvation is not just another tax on workers.
As a point of reference, the management board of Deutsche Bank was paid a combined $63.4 million in 2018. Maybe, as proof of concept, if each of those men and one woman wanted to voluntarily cough up an extra 5 percent in income tax, I would reconsider my position.
Rex Davenport is a former business reporter for the Kenosha News and is serving as the paper’s interim deputy editor.
