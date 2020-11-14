Like working from home? Are you willing to pay for the privilege?

Have you enjoyed this whole work-at-home thing? Do you think you want to keep working that way when the pandemic finally shrinks from sight in the rearview mirror?

A recent survey from Deutsche Bank found many of us who have worked from home would like to keep working there for two to three days a week when things return to normal. But, being bankers, they decided there must be a way to financially punish us for wanting that.

A report from the bank’s research arm suggests that if the government were to slap a 5 percent payroll tax on remote workers, it could raise $48 billion a year for the U.S. Treasury. Those fun-loving German bankers suggest this money could be used to somehow compensate people who actually go someplace other than their kitchen table to work, or help that huge percentage of wage earners, many of whom cannot live on what they earn. Payments might be in the form of subsidies or, what, maybe McDonald’s or Starbucks gift cards? The report wasn't specific.

Call me a cynic — actually, you don’t need to do that, I am a cynic — but I see nothing good in this idea. Yes, the U.S. economy has been thrown into the deep end, and not just from COVID-19. Falling dominoes have ensued, not the least of which is 10 times more people are working from home. Some estimates suggest it might be more than 50 percent of us.