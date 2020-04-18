Local firm named one of fastest growing in Midwest

Inc. magazine has ranked Kenosha-based Leeward Business Advisors No. 64 on its inaugural Inc. 5000 Series:Midwest list.
The list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
To earn their place on this list, Leeward Business Advisors, an Integrated Information Technology service provider, had a two-year growth rate of 283%.
Founded in 2014 with only $500 in the bank and no investors, Leeward Business Advisors was recognized by Inc. Magazine in 2019 as #1024 on its Inc. 5000 list. The company manages, secures and supports over 8,000 computers and users 24/7 nationwide with its Kenosha-based staff.
The company’s success is driven through dedication to partnering with customers to grow their businesses, community involvement and building a culture of family.
Leeward Business Advisors’ CEO Michael Polzin’s story is featured in “The American Entrepreneur,” a book celebrating 25 professionals who are thriving in today’s ever-dynamic corporate world, to be released in May.
“It is fulfilling to have our team recognized repeatedly for their outstanding work and dedication to serving our customers. We do business differently and it has resulted in continued growth and success for LeewardBA and our customers. It is a unique story and we enjoy sharing it,” Polzin said.
Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, th regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses.
“The companies on this list demonstrate just how much the small-business sector impacts the economies of each Midwest state,” said Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. “Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs.”
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest can be found at inc.com/inc5000-series-midwest-2020.
Leeward Business Advisors is a Kenosha based corporation that provides full IT operational support, strategy planning and improvement implementation for all-sized companies through personal relationships and a knowledgeable, dedicated staff using best practices with the common goal to progress your business. It offer sIT equipment procurement, cybersecurity, network services, and a full US based support service desk.
