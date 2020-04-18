Local firm named one of fastest growing in Midwest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Inc. magazine has ranked Kenosha-based Leeward Business Advisors No. 64 on its inaugural Inc. 5000 Series:Midwest list.

The list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

To earn their place on this list, Leeward Business Advisors, an Integrated Information Technology service provider, had a two-year growth rate of 283%.

Founded in 2014 with only $500 in the bank and no investors, Leeward Business Advisors was recognized by Inc. Magazine in 2019 as #1024 on its Inc. 5000 list. The company manages, secures and supports over 8,000 computers and users 24/7 nationwide with its Kenosha-based staff.

The company’s success is driven through dedication to partnering with customers to grow their businesses, community involvement and building a culture of family.

Leeward Business Advisors’ CEO Michael Polzin’s story is featured in “The American Entrepreneur,” a book celebrating 25 professionals who are thriving in today’s ever-dynamic corporate world, to be released in May.