Longtime engineer John Boldt, chairman of Clark Dietz, retiring on Monday

John Boldt, chairman of Clark Dietz, the engineering firm that is project manager for Kenosha’s Downtown parking garage, is retiring on Monday.
Charles Craddock will assume the titles of chairman, president and chief executive officer. He previously served as president and chief operating officer.
In the engineering industry for 44 years, Boldt has been with Clark Dietz more than 26 years and has served in a number of positions including chairman, president and CEO.
During his tenure, he helped the company relocate its local office from Green Bay Road to the former Kenosha National Bank building where he orchestrated the design and renovation of a portion of the five-story building that had few tenants.
As the anchor of the building, Clark Dietz had a Downtown presence that brought more focus to the company. It represented an example of a professional company to Downtown that was developing with a new mix of retail, services, restaurant and tavern businesses.
Clark Dietz was honored with a state-sponsored award for its open-air office design.
In 2018, it was honored as one of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance’s 2018 Ovations Award Forward companies. Clark Dietz was selected for its overall performance of expanding and making an impact in the Kenosha County community.
With offices in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky, the company’s other Wisconsin offices are in Milwaukee and Wausau.
Many projects
The company has worked municipal projects in throughout the Midwest. The Kenosha office is an important link to the Milwaukee and Chicago offices.
In Kenosha County, Clark Dietz has provided services to Uline Corp., and is currently completing work on the Downtown parking garage where Boldt has served as the lead project manager.
Boldt said the company has grown partly because it is always looking for new ideas, new projects to work on. “We’re trying to get into new ventures,” he said. “We’re always looking to make small investments. We actually call them bets.”
He said the company has also grown because of its project diversity. A major player in the public sector market, it takes on municipal, transportation, water, structural, power and energy projects.
For Kenosha, the company has been involved in numerous projects, including many which are often seen but not necessarily known as their work.
For example, the City of Kenosha retained Clark Dietz for the investigation of the condition and integrity of their promenade lighting along Kenosha’s lakefront in Harbor Park and to provide electrical lighting design services. Clark Dietz was tasked to identify the most economical strategy to upgrade this lighting system along the lakefront pathway. It let to the characteristic street lamps throughout the HarborPark area today.
As he looks forward to retiring, he said he’s sold his stock in the company and may do some independent engineering consulting.
Other officers
In announcing the change, the company also announced its slate off officers.
The company said Jerry Payonk was re-elected executive vice president. Wesley Christmas was elected executive vice president. Mustafa Emir was re-elected secretary, and Sean Widener was elected treasurer.
Other members of the board include Jon Howaniec, vice president; Tonia Westphal, Kevin Hetrick and Emily Basalla.
Clark Dietz operates as a partial employee stock ownership company with employees as shareholders. Boldt said as with company policy, he has devested his stock and may do some work an independent engineering consultant.
