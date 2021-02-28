Longtime engineer John Boldt, chairman of Clark Dietz, retiring on Monday

With offices in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky, the company’s other Wisconsin offices are in Milwaukee and Wausau.

Many projects





The company has worked municipal projects in throughout the Midwest. The Kenosha office is an important link to the Milwaukee and Chicago offices.

In Kenosha County, Clark Dietz has provided services to Uline Corp., and is currently completing work on the Downtown parking garage where Boldt has served as the lead project manager.

Boldt said the company has grown partly because it is always looking for new ideas, new projects to work on. “We’re trying to get into new ventures,” he said. “We’re always looking to make small investments. We actually call them bets.”

He said the company has also grown because of its project diversity. A major player in the public sector market, it takes on municipal, transportation, water, structural, power and energy projects.

For Kenosha, the company has been involved in numerous projects, including many which are often seen but not necessarily known as their work.