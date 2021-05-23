 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Los Angeles Investment company purchases two properties in the Kenosha Trade Park
0 comments
alert

Los Angeles Investment company purchases two properties in the Kenosha Trade Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Los Angeles investment company has purchased two commercial buildings in the Kenosha Trade Park complex for $1.1 million.

CCRD Global LLC purchased the buildings — totaling 18,723 square feet on 2.5 acres — from JMC Investment LLC. The sale was finalized May 14.

Terry Tynan, a RE/MAX Newport Elite agent, sold the property. He said the purchase was made as an investment. The current tenants, Burn Boot Camp and Lumber Liquidators will remain in place.

Real estate agent Larry Stenholt listed the property.

Burn Boot Camp, a boutique style fitness center, is located at 7650 75th St. Lumber Liquidators, a store specializing in flooring, is located at 7656 75th St.

The property is located just west of Menard’s.

Car manufacturers are running out of semiconductors, leading to a shortage of new cars. Here's how it happened.

The Kenosha Trade Center, 7600 75th St., is a commercial campus that includes Central Bark, Merry Maids, Signarama and Great Lakes Church.

SPECIAL REPORT: Forward Kenosha County Part 2 — COVID heroes and exciting developments on the horizon

The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.

Kenosha County’s residents and business community faced a pandemic, project and economic slowdowns and civil unrest and yet still there were examples of positive and significant developments.

As we all know, health care workers were -- and remain -- front and center during the pandemic. And we celebrate their courage and stamina.

But many in the county continue to look ahead to brighter days. Indeed, business has not slowed despite the challenges of 2020.

Major developments are planned or underway in Kenosha and Somers. Pleasant Prairie continues to attract businesses from Illinois and beyond.

Attached are several stories that ran in the Sunday, March 28, special section, Forward Kenosha County.

+7
Kenosha’s Downtown Vision rising: Brindisi Towers, new City Hall, performing arts center planned

Kenosha’s Downtown Vision rising: Brindisi Towers, new City Hall, performing arts center planned

  • Terry Flores
  • 0

The city continues to move forward with its ambitious $400 million plan to revitalize Kenosha’s Downtown, a redevelopment which includes a new…

+9
Progress in transportation: Distribution centers, trucking firms roll out across region

Progress in transportation: Distribution centers, trucking firms roll out across region

  • James Lawson
  • 0

They seemingly sprout overnight from  former bean, cabbage and cornfields: Huge distribution centers, feeding an ever increasing parade of sem…

+3
Nosco consolidating production in Pleasant Prairie

Nosco consolidating production in Pleasant Prairie

  • James Lawson
  • 0

Business growth does not always come easy. For some companies it can take years of planning and reworking that plan many times over.

+2
From President/CEO Bryan Albrecht: Serving as a Gateway during the pandemic
Local News

From President/CEO Bryan Albrecht: Serving as a Gateway during the pandemic

  • Bryan Albrecht
  • 0

The COVID-19 pandemic tested all of us in so many ways.

Keeping the faith: Hospital chaplain brings comfort and hope in trying times
Local News
featured

Keeping the faith: Hospital chaplain brings comfort and hope in trying times

  • Heather Poyner
  • 0

David Baugher, coordinating chaplain for Froedtert South, has always taken matters of faith to heart.

+4
Major development boon forecast for Somers in 2021
Local News

Major development boon forecast for Somers in 2021

  • JILL TATGE-ROZELL
  • 0

SOMERS — Construction of more than 1,000 new housing units, mostly in amenity-rich multi-family subdivisions, are expected to be completed or …

Flexibility and versatility the name of the game for medical assistant during the pandemic
Local News

Flexibility and versatility the name of the game for medical assistant during the pandemic

  • Heather Poyner
  • 0

When Susie Smith was hired on as a certified medical assistant at Advocate Aurora in February 2020, she says she brought a “sense of adventure…

+2
Froedtert South staff treated minds and bodies
Local News

Froedtert South staff treated minds and bodies

  • Heather Poyner
  • 0

Editor’s note: In the past year as many as 600 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 at Froedtert South, according to Linda Wohlgemuth, s…

For Advocate Aurora nurse, celebrating COVID-19 survivors is best part of job
Local News

For Advocate Aurora nurse, celebrating COVID-19 survivors is best part of job

  • Heather Poyner
  • 0

For Rachel Novak, the best part of the past year has been the parades.

+2
From the Carthage President: A time for self-reflection while looking ahead

From the Carthage President: A time for self-reflection while looking ahead

  • BY JOHN R. SWALLOW
  • 0

Among the pearls of wisdom that the devastating global pandemic has left in its wake, the power and effectiveness of innovation gleams brightest.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert