Los Angeles Investment company purchases two properties in the Kenosha Trade Park

A Los Angeles investment company has purchased two commercial buildings in the Kenosha Trade Park complex for $1.1 million.

CCRD Global LLC purchased the buildings — totaling 18,723 square feet on 2.5 acres — from JMC Investment LLC. The sale was finalized May 14.

Terry Tynan, a RE/MAX Newport Elite agent, sold the property. He said the purchase was made as an investment. The current tenants, Burn Boot Camp and Lumber Liquidators will remain in place.

Real estate agent Larry Stenholt listed the property.

Burn Boot Camp, a boutique style fitness center, is located at 7650 75th St. Lumber Liquidators, a store specializing in flooring, is located at 7656 75th St.

The property is located just west of Menard’s.

The Kenosha Trade Center, 7600 75th St., is a commercial campus that includes Central Bark, Merry Maids, Signarama and Great Lakes Church.

