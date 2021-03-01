Lou Molitor to retire from Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 31

Wisconsin Secretary of Revenue Peter Barca said Molitor brought many programs to the Chamber membership and was an active advocate for local businesses.

“I don’t think there is anyone who did more advocacy," Barca said.

Barca said he began working closely with Molitor in Lake County.

“We have a very positive relationship," Barca said. "He will be very difficult to replace.”

Leading through turbulence

During his tenure, Molitor helped navigate the Kenosha Chamber through the deep economic recession of 2007-09, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the civil unrest in Kenosha in late August 2020 that affected many Kenosha businesses. Through it all, he kept businesses focused and informed of support programs.

Molitor formed the Business Education Partners Program in 2013 to create collaboration with the Kenosha Unified School District. The program is designed to help students gain limited real-life experience with corporations. Molitor has said he wanted to help students learn about industry and understand about different types of careers.