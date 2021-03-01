Lou Molitor to retire from Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 31

Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Lou Molitor is retiring after nearly 13 years as head of the organization that has helped to build a network of 670 members.
Molitor announced his retirement Monday, with his official retirement date set for Aug. 31.
A search committee is currently looking for a new president.
When Molitor joined the Kenosha Chamber as executive director in October 2008, the region was in the midst of a deep recession that slowed business growth.
A nearly lifetime Kenosha resident, Molitor previously was president of the more than 400-member Lake County (Ill.) Chamber of Commerce. He served in that position for two years before coming to the Kenosha Chamber.
Prior to that, Molitor served as vice president of business operations and as co-executive director for Northpointe Resources, a $6 million nonprofit organization serving people with disabilities in northern Lake County.
Locally, Molitor has served on several nonprofit boards, including Women and Children’s Horizons, the WCH Foundation, Kenosha County Workforce Development and the Kenosha County Business Advisory Board. He also served on the City of Kenosha Arts Commission and the Lakeshore Business Improvement District and Downtown Kenosha Inc. boards.
Wisconsin Secretary of Revenue Peter Barca said Molitor brought many programs to the Chamber membership and was an active advocate for local businesses.
“I don’t think there is anyone who did more advocacy," Barca said.
Barca said he began working closely with Molitor in Lake County.
“We have a very positive relationship," Barca said. "He will be very difficult to replace.”
Leading through turbulence
During his tenure, Molitor helped navigate the Kenosha Chamber through the deep economic recession of 2007-09, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the civil unrest in Kenosha in late August 2020 that affected many Kenosha businesses. Through it all, he kept businesses focused and informed of support programs.
Molitor formed the Business Education Partners Program in 2013 to create collaboration with the Kenosha Unified School District. The program is designed to help students gain limited real-life experience with corporations. Molitor has said he wanted to help students learn about industry and understand about different types of careers.
In 2012, Molitor hosted Spot on Kenosha Business, a bi-weekly show on WLIP-AM 1050 radio. He also served as national president of the National Exchange Club, a 106-year-old service organization. He is a member of the Exchange Clubs in Zion, Ill., and Kenosha.
David Strash, a former KACC board president, commended Molitor for bring the organization through some tough times.
“He brought a much-needed level of consistency and great leadership to the Chamber,” Strash said. "He brought great leadership and helped to move the chamber forward.”
Molitor resides in Kenosha with his wife, Patti.
