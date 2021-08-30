Lou Perrine’s new south side location under construction, to open in November

Lou Perrine’s Gas and Grocery store, a longstanding staple of Kenosha, will add a second location in on Kenosha’s far Southside. Construction at 8004 22nd Ave. already underway is expected to be completed in November.
Lou Perrine Jr., or “Big Lou” as he’s known locally, is the second-generation owner. In 2010, he passed the business to his son, Anthony Perrine. Although no longer the owner, Lou has stayed involved with the business.
Lou said they started the process of opening a second location in 2019, but rising material costs and the onset of COVID halted their efforts.
When the pandemic began to lull, Perrine said they decided to restart.
Steel shortages meant they wouldn’t be able to complete construction by the anniversary of the original store in October, but Perrine said he expected work to be complete before Thanksgiving.
“We thought this would be a good time to move on it,” Lou said.
Perrine felt the new station would be a boon to Sunnyside Park, which had lost a Piggly Wiggly grocery store in 2019, and add new life to the area.
“It’ll be a plus for the plaza,” Lou said, “and I think it’s a plus for the neighborhood.”
The new store will offer “the usual” — primarily groceries, convenience store goods, alcohol, and the famous Mama P’s Ho Ho Cakes.
In July, the Lou Perrine Facebook page announced the new store would also include an Einstein Bros. Bagels, the American bagel and coffee chain.
“It’s been a long process, but we’re excited to get to the Southside,” Lou said.
While Lou said they want to continue to expand and build new locations across the city, they don’t necessarily plan to franchise.
“We’d like to stay in Kenosha,” Lou said, “We’re hoping the future looks bright for Kenosha.”
Although the Southside store may be coming soon, Perrine’s original gas and grocery store, at 52nd Street and Sheridan Road, will continue to service the community after the new store opens.
