Many turn to kringle for a comforting bit of “hygge” during pandemic

RACINE — In times of stress, people often turn to favorite feel-good comfort foods for a sense of well-being and reassurance. And with the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, there’s been more than enough stress to go around in these historically unprecedented times.
In Racine County and across the state and nation, people are increasingly turning to kringle—the flaky, buttery ethnic Danish pastry that made Racine famous—to bring some comforting, convivial hygge (pronounced “hoo-ga”) into their lives.
For Racine’s five major legacy kringle makers, doing business in the era of COVID-19 has brought both challenges and opportunities.
Bendtsen’s Bakery
The pandemic has had mixed effects at Bendtsen’s Bakery, 3200 Washington Avenue.
“It (retail) has slowed down due to the fact that people aren’t traveling like they used to — they’re not allowed to travel as much,” noted manager Cindy Bendtsen. “That part of the business doesn’t sell as many kringles … as we would were people able to travel and congregate together...”
COVID-spurred changes to Bendtsen’s retail operations include shortened 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. store hours and the addition of social distancing curbside pick-up service.
“Because the business is slow and people aren’t getting out as much, there’s no need for us to be open from 5:30 to 5:30,” Bendtsen noted. “We give people a chance to come in still and get what they want, but we’re not … open all day … I think we’re definitely ‘essential’ – we sell kringle.”
On the wholesale side, Bendtsen’s kringle business has picked up at Danny’s Meats in Caledonia.
“They are actually getting more of our product because people are cooking at home more, so they’re going in there more,” Bendtsen noted. “The kringles have been selling pretty good over there.”
Sales have also increased for Bendtsen’s mail-order business.
“That (mail-order) has picked up … because people aren’t getting out now…,” Bendtsen noted. “Kringle … makes people feel better … it brightens up their spirits. Kringles are popular … and people, I think, want to keep some sense of normalcy in their life. People enjoy their traditional foods and kringle is definitely a big part of a lot of people’s families and lives.
Larsen’s Bakery
At sibling-owned Larsen’s Bakery, 3311 Washington Avenue, co-owner Debbie Jerdee said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant effect on Larsen’s retail shop. Store hours have been reduced, Monday and Tuesday operating hours have been eliminated, and employee hours have been cut until business picks up.
Jerdee said numerous scheduled bus tours to watch co-owner Donald Hutchinson craft kringle have been canceled, including some tours scheduled as far out as December. She expects the few remaining tours on Larsen’s 2020 calendar will eventually cancel as well.
“It (COVID-19) is affecting us greatly,” she said, noting Larsen’s has been adapting by accommodating customer curbside pickup requests and looking at starting DoorDash online delivery of kringle.
A brighter side for Larsen’s has been on the wholesale front.
While the bakery lost business with the COVID-driven closure of popular Kenosha tourist stop Mars Cheese Castle, Jerdee said Larsen’s metro Milwaukee wholesale business has been solid with Sendik’s Food Markets and Outpost Natural Foods. Also a strong wholesale performer has been Larsen’s relationship with online retailer veganessentials.com.
Larsen’s mail-order has also performed well.
“People are on the internet more and ordering more,” Jerdee said.
While the future is uncertain given the global pandemic and its far-reaching social and economic ramifications, Jerdee remains optimistic.
“We’re taking orders and we’re fulfilling orders,” she said. “We’ve been here for 51 years and we’ll be here for many more years.”
Lehmann’s Bakery
At Lehmann’s Bakery, 9117 Durand Avenue in Sturtevant, baker Wayne Palmer-Ball said the kringle trade has been “pretty much status quo” given Lehmann’s heavy emphasis on manufacturing and wholesaling.
“It (COVID-19) hasn’t affected us in the least—sales have been good, our employees are still working. Not a lot has changed. We’re doing everything we’ve always done across the board, wholesale and retail.”
On the wholesale side, Palmer-Ball, brother of Lehmann’s owner Charlie Palmer-Ball, said business has been solid.
“We make kringle to distribute to Sam’s Club, Woodman’s, Walmart -and all those businesses are still open. Our customers are in the stores that continue to supply food. We’re selling every bit as much as we always have and I would say sales, if anything, are up a little bit.”
Palmer-Ball noted business has also been “status quo” at Lehmann’s retail store.
“We’ve had people stopping in,” he said. “Our regular customers know that we’re still here and open for them.”
O&H Danish Bakery
O&H Danish Bakery has the largest retail footprint of Racine’s kringle makers, operating five area retail stores in Racine, Sturtevant and Oak Creek.
President Eric Olesen said O&H saw a “significant decline” in its retail business with the arrival of COVID-19, particularly after the state enacted the “Safer at Home” order, now extended to May 26. Retail sales volume, he said, is “fifty percent of normal sales.”
With some employees feeling safer sheltering at home during the pandemic, Olesen said O&H is running its operations with fewer staff, resulting in the temporary Sunday closure of its retail stores. Other changes in store operations include plexiglass shields, strict occupancy limits, and curbside pick-up service.
While retail business has been down, O&H has enjoyed strong sales in its U.S. and global mail-order gifting business, as well as its nationwide wholesaling business, which counts California-based fresh format grocery chain Trader Joe’s as its biggest customer.
“Sales increased right away,” Olesen said. “It’s a very healthy, steady demand.”
With increased mail order and wholesale customer demand, one of the challenges facing O&H is meeting rising kringle demand with reduced staffing.
“Kringle is definitely a comfort food,” Olesen said. “It’s a sharing food. As an essential business, we feel honored and also challenged.”
Racine Danish Kringles
At Racine Danish Kringles, president Chris Heyer said kringle sales are doing well overall.
“Business has been strong,” he said, noting a sharp “hit” in spring church and school fundraising sales due to COVID-19 were offset by gains in mail order and wholesale.
Employing 85 people across two shifts, Racine Danish Kringles are distributed year-round throughout Wisconsin and across northern Illinois, with the company wholesaling to stores operated by Roundy’s, Piggly Wiggly, Meijer and Jewel among others.
“The wholesale business was very busy for the month of March when warehouses were stocking up,” Heyer noted. “April has been flat relative to last year. I think what we’ve seen … is store traffic has probably gone down because people don’t want to go to the grocery store as much and obviously, with the economy being what it is, people are probably spending a little bit less on baked goods and more on staples…”
Heyer said Racine Danish Kringles experienced a sharp rise in its mail-order business.
“Our mail-order business is booming. As people stay home, we’ve seen a tremendous amount of people sending kringle … People can’t gather, can’t get together … It (kringle) is a way to connect with people during these times. People are using it as a way to say, ‘I’m thinking about you … We miss you.’”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.