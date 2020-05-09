Many turn to kringle for a comforting bit of “hygge” during pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — In times of stress, people often turn to favorite feel-good comfort foods for a sense of well-being and reassurance. And with the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, there’s been more than enough stress to go around in these historically unprecedented times.

In Racine County and across the state and nation, people are increasingly turning to kringle—the flaky, buttery ethnic Danish pastry that made Racine famous—to bring some comforting, convivial hygge (pronounced “hoo-ga”) into their lives.

For Racine’s five major legacy kringle makers, doing business in the era of COVID-19 has brought both challenges and opportunities.

Bendtsen’s Bakery

The pandemic has had mixed effects at Bendtsen’s Bakery, 3200 Washington Avenue.

“It (retail) has slowed down due to the fact that people aren’t traveling like they used to — they’re not allowed to travel as much,” noted manager Cindy Bendtsen. “That part of the business doesn’t sell as many kringles … as we would were people able to travel and congregate together...”

COVID-spurred changes to Bendtsen’s retail operations include shortened 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. store hours and the addition of social distancing curbside pick-up service.