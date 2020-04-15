Marking its 70th anniversary, Tenuta's reopens to serve customers

Chris Tenuta was 12 when he began learning about the deli-grocery business and customer service.
Through some 40 years of working and then taking ownership of Kenosha’s icon delicatessen, he recently was faced with one of his biggest decisions. The COVID-19 pandemic was forcing business owners to close and potentially lose all that they had worked to obtain.
Tenuta closed the store in late March when Kenosha County declared an emergency. Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home declaration cut customer traffic to many stores.
Those were deciding factors for Tenuta even though his store was classified as an essential business because he sold food and ingredients.
“I closed to see how things are going,” he said.
His grandfather had opened the store on April 1, 70 years ago. Now it was closed. No anniversary celebration on that date, or who knows when it will happen.
This week Tenuta’s Delicatessen, one of Kenosha’s prime retail businesses at 3203 52 St. ,reopened employing social distancing and other safe precautions.
It has limited hours and made several changes to make customers and staff safe. The new hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday though Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
“A lot of loyal customers wondered when we would open, of if we would,” Tenuta said. "It was a tough decision.”
“We’re doing our best to keep the business going and growing. Hopefully we can do everything to make it a pleasant experience for customers and employees.”
Tenuta’s will continue to offer much of the same merchandise, food, wines beer and alcohol products it has provided for years. Tenuta said he also would like to figure out how to continue the outside grill food service using socials distancing.
Inside, the floor is marked off for customers to follow the rules of social distancing. And there are safeguards in the cashier and deli lines.
“At times like this, I feel obligated,” he said. “We’re a grocery store. We’re an essential business. There are other places that sell what we sell.”
To be successful, “we have to step up. Hopefully we can do everything to make it a good experience for customers. I’d like to think we can do it,” Tenuta said.
