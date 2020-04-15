Marking its 70th anniversary, Tenuta's reopens to serve customers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Chris Tenuta was 12 when he began learning about the deli-grocery business and customer service.

Through some 40 years of working and then taking ownership of Kenosha’s icon delicatessen, he recently was faced with one of his biggest decisions. The COVID-19 pandemic was forcing business owners to close and potentially lose all that they had worked to obtain.

Tenuta closed the store in late March when Kenosha County declared an emergency. Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home declaration cut customer traffic to many stores.

Those were deciding factors for Tenuta even though his store was classified as an essential business because he sold food and ingredients.

“I closed to see how things are going,” he said.

His grandfather had opened the store on April 1, 70 years ago. Now it was closed. No anniversary celebration on that date, or who knows when it will happen.

This week Tenuta’s Delicatessen, one of Kenosha’s prime retail businesses at 3203 52 St. ,reopened employing social distancing and other safe precautions.