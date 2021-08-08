Milwaukee market a boon for Kenosha real estate group

Finding success in the Milwaukee area is nothing new for Kenosha-based developer Bear Real Estate Group.

If all goes as planned, the company will have a significant presence in a bustling part of that city within the next two years.

Bear recently entered into a contract to purchase the downtown Milwaukee block that Johnson Controls has indicated it will leave by 2023. The block that includes seven buildings and about 440,000 square feet sits on East Michigan Street.

Johnson Controls plans to move its nearly 1,300 employees to Greendale, where the community has opened its doors for the new venture. The company announced its planned move in January.

Enter Bear into the fray.

“We do quite a bit in downtown Milwaukee,” Bear’s chief executive, SR Mills, said last week. “We have a 350-unit historic renovation (project) that is about to start. This Johnson Controls building made some sense for us. It’s a big asset. It’s a beautiful building.”

Mills said the first of the seven buildings was constructed in 1902, with the last one completed in 1999. All seven buildings have now been blended together into one large campus.