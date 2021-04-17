Modern Apothecary still looking for a new home

After months of searching, Erin Merritt, owner of Modern Apothecary, is looking for a larger Downtown Kenosha location for her pharmacy.
Merritt started her search more than a year ago, but a lack of suitable properties has slowed her plans to expand her business Downtown. The COVID-19 pandemic and last summer’s civil unrest also put the brakes on her search.
“I haven’t found anything yet,” she said.
Since opening in 2014 in Downtown Kenosha, she has steadily added more inventory.
Merritt is looking for a building with about 4,000 square foot. Modern Apothecary, 4924 Seventh Ave., has 2,500 square feet.
Merritt, a lifetime Kenosha resident, envisions creating an independent pharmacy modeled after European-style drug stores.
She needs more space now because “we’re doing some compounding.” Compounding is the custom preparation of medication to fit unique needs of a patient that are not commercially readily available.
Merritt said her lease is up in October, but there is some flexibility.
Paul McDonough, a previous owner of the building, said it was vacant for at least 10 years before Merritt located there. It originally was home to the Harmon Drug Store and later became Parks Liquors.
After structure renovations, Merritt designed the interior and conceived the storefront that became a prizewinner.
In 2015, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. presented Modern Apothecary with the top revitalization award in the over $7,500 category at the Wisconsin State Main Street awards ceremony.
Former Downtown Kenosha Inc. executive director Christopher Naumann said the building and the business are model examples of what “we are trying to accomplish here.”