Local pharmacy Modern Apothecary will be offering a new human milk drop-off depot for Kenosha families starting Saturday, May 13, with a grand opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The service, a joint effort between Modern Apothecary, 5700 6th Ave., and Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes, will provide pasteurized human donor milk, increasing access to potentially lifesaving, critical nutrition for pediatric patients in need.

As a dispensary, Modern Apothecary will act as a hub where families can purchase pasteurized donor milk for short-term emergency use. In announcing it, Milk Bank WGL indicated that donor milk nutritional therapy provides numerous benefits, including infection-fighting factors, growth hormones and improved nutrition and digestion. Amber Barnes, clinical manager at Milk Bank WGL, said it was part of Milk Bank WGL’s mission to improve access to safe, pasteurized donor milk throughout Illinois and Wisconsin.

“It is a pleasure to partner with Modern Apothecary that will enable us to continue to work towards that goal,” Barnes said.

Milk donations are from healthy, lactating women who are screened and approved as donors through Milk Bank WGL. Upon collection, donations are transported to the milk bank’s processing facility in Elk Grove Village, Ill., where the milk is pasteurized to eliminate viruses and bacteria. The pasteurized milk is tested by a third-party lab and distributed to hospitals and outpatients in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Families can typically access the dispensary and depot at Modern Apothecary during normal business hours. Before going, patients should check with the site to verify availability. Residents can find out more information about accessing or donating human milk via Milk Bank WGL by visiting their website at www.milkbankwgl.org.

Additional information about Modern Apothecary can be found at www.modernapothecary.org.