A group gathered at 52nd Street and 37th Avenue Thursday morning for the unveiling of a new National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Kenosha billboard provided at no charge to the mental health nonprofit.

The campaign, which includes several billboards across Kenosha, is estimated to be worth about $250,000, according Adams Outdoor Advertising. Each year, Adams selects several non-profits to receive free advertising.

Julie Johnson, general manager of Adams, said NAMI was selected for the Kenosha/Racine area this year.

“What drew us to NAMI is the mental health aspect,” Johnson said. “We wanted to do something with mental health awareness.”

Sabrina Northern, the new board president of NAMI, was glad to get the assistance in building awareness in Kenosha about their services.

“I just think its wonderful, it’s a wonderful message,” Northern said. “I want Kenosha to know we’re here.”

Johnson said the program put them in touch with many local nonprofits.

“It’s been amazing to work with these folks,” Johnson said. “Hopefully they get some amazing calls and responses.”