Nearly half of businesses surveyed by chamber say they need state, federal help

The rapidly expanding economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has a significant number of Kenosha County business owners believing they are likely to need state and federal resources to recover.

A survey by the Kenosha County Chamber of Commerce reveals that 44 percent of businesses that responded will need some sort of help to rebuild their operations.

Nearly 80 percent of the companies surveyed in late March said recent closings, schedule adjustments and travel limitations have hindered their ability to conduct business. Some companies have employees working from home.

Nearly 60 percent of the companies said they have seen a drop in business. Nearly 32 percent said they have had to close, while nearly 30 percent have realized staffing challenges and have made changes in their products or services.

Others have said they have reduced their hours of operation, cannot obtain the goods or supplies they need to conduct business and cannot deliver final products to customers because of disruptions in shipping and delivery.

However, the impact could worsen and more companies could need some resources if Gov. Tony Evers extends the Shelter-at-Home order beyond April 24, the chamber said.