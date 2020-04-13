Nearly half of businesses surveyed by chamber say they need state, federal help

The rapidly expanding economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has a significant number of Kenosha County business owners believing they are likely to need state and federal resources to recover.
A survey by the Kenosha County Chamber of Commerce reveals that 44 percent of businesses that responded will need some sort of help to rebuild their operations.
Nearly 80 percent of the companies surveyed in late March said recent closings, schedule adjustments and travel limitations have hindered their ability to conduct business. Some companies have employees working from home.
Nearly 60 percent of the companies said they have seen a drop in business. Nearly 32 percent said they have had to close, while nearly 30 percent have realized staffing challenges and have made changes in their products or services.
Others have said they have reduced their hours of operation, cannot obtain the goods or supplies they need to conduct business and cannot deliver final products to customers because of disruptions in shipping and delivery.
However, the impact could worsen and more companies could need some resources if Gov. Tony Evers extends the Shelter-at-Home order beyond April 24, the chamber said.
“I’m concerned a lot of small businesses would be struggling,” Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer Lou Molitor said last week. “Every day past (April) 24 will take its toll.”
More than 35 percent of the surveyed companies said they would have to dismiss staff if this crisis continues beyond two months, with 26 percent saying they anticipate closing their business if the crisis is prolonged.
Slightly more than 21 percent said they do not anticipate a change in operations or staffing, and 14 percent said they anticipated reducing hours of operation.
The pandemic has some business owners considering some different options and have thought outside of their traditional means of operation.
One respondent said, “Reviewing options on operations from first week of April and onward.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.