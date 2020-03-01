Need to record sound? Built-in Voice Recorder or Voice Memo apps can help

If you need to record a conversation, interview, speaker or any other sound, you can use your Windows computer to do so using the built-in Voice Recorder app, or you can use the Voice Memo app on your iPhone.
To use Voice Recorder on Windows 10:
Search for “Voice Recorder” in the search box.
The app will launch and ask for permission to use your microphone; click Yes.
Voice Recorder presents as just a giant square with a microphone icon in the middle. Click the microphone to begin recording.
While recording, the icon will become a square; click that square when you want to stop recording.
Once you finish a recording, it will show in a list on the left as “Recording.” Right click on that and chose Rename to give it a more meaningful name.
To record the next one, click the microphone icon that has now moved to the lower left corner. Repeat steps 4 and 5.
When done with your recordings, right-click on any one of them and click Open File Location to see the folder where the recordings have been saved. By default, they will be saved to Documents/Sound Recordings.
The format will be m4a. If you need to convert it for another format, such as mp3, you can search for “convert m4a to mp3” to find sites or apps to do that. We will cover that next week.
To use Voice Memo on and IOS device such as an iPhone or iPad:
Open the Voice Memos app or ask Siri to open it.
To record, tap or click the round red Record button.
To stop, tap the red square in a black circle (Stop) button. On your iPad, tap or click the red Pause button.
When you tap the Stop button, your memo is saved automatically with your current (physical/map) location as the title. On your iPad, click Done when you’re finished recording.
How long you can record using Voice Memo depends on how much space you have available on your device and/or if you are using iCloud. We have heard reports of the recording stopping inadvertently after 30 minutes.
You can even edit your voice memos on your IOS device by following the instructions at https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT206775.
You can also share your voice memo either on social media or by sending it via email. This is a good way to transfer it to a computer, and then you can delete it from your phone using the instructions at the link above.
Voice Memo is also included on MacOS in the two most recent versions — Mojave and Catalina.
Carol Sabbar is director of computer services at Carthage College. Email her at csabbar@yahoo.com.