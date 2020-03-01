Need to record sound? Built-in Voice Recorder or Voice Memo apps can help

If you need to record a conversation, interview, speaker or any other sound, you can use your Windows computer to do so using the built-in Voice Recorder app, or you can use the Voice Memo app on your iPhone.

To use Voice Recorder on Windows 10:

Search for “Voice Recorder” in the search box.

The app will launch and ask for permission to use your microphone; click Yes.

Voice Recorder presents as just a giant square with a microphone icon in the middle. Click the microphone to begin recording.

While recording, the icon will become a square; click that square when you want to stop recording.

Once you finish a recording, it will show in a list on the left as “Recording.” Right click on that and chose Rename to give it a more meaningful name.

To record the next one, click the microphone icon that has now moved to the lower left corner. Repeat steps 4 and 5.

When done with your recordings, right-click on any one of them and click Open File Location to see the folder where the recordings have been saved. By default, they will be saved to Documents/Sound Recordings.

