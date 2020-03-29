New businesses on way to join Vonco Products at Salem Business Park

By all accounts, the Salem Business Park on Highway C has been a success with one business in place and construction beginning soon on two new build-to-suit, industrial facilities by the Zilber Property Group.

“It’s doing pretty well,” said Heather Wessling Grosz, Kenosha Area Business Alliance vice president. “Now we’re excited to have more occupied spaces. About half the park will be developed.”

The 65-acre industrial park, launched in 2016 with a partnership between KABA and the Village of Salem Lakes, has been home since 2017 to Vonco Products, a maker of flexible, specialty shaped plastic packaging for food, breast milk and hazardous medical and industrial materials formerly of Lake Villa, Ill.

Vonco Products President Keith E. Smith said that the move to the business park has made all the difference, with the additional space resulting in more business and increased hiring. He expects to have a 20% increase from 115 to 140 employees by the end of the year. Even with the coronavirus outbreak, he sees the company remaining in good shape as long as it can continue to get supplies as it exclusively uses domestic resources, he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.