The new Sooshibay Bar & Restaurant, 6208 Green Bay Road, the first conveyor-belt sushi restaurant in Kenosha County, will open Monday, offering a wide variety of rolls, ramen and more.

Sooshibay will be open all week following its opening day, before switching to a six-day schedule next week.

After a year of remodeling to turn the former Baker Street Restaurant into a modern Japanese cuisine restaurant, owners and couple Iris Huang and Paul Chen are ready to open the doors on Monday starting 11 a.m.

“We’re so excited, we’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” Huang said.

The restaurant is bringing conveyor belt sushi, a popular concept in America and Japan, to Kenosha.

Customers can sit down at one of three belts and grab any dish they want. Each dish is color-coded by price, starting at $2.49 and going up to $6.49. At the end of the meal, the cost is determined by simply counting the dishes.

Huang said that the conveyor belt will offer a quick meal for people on short lunch breaks.

Above each belt is also a track where a train can deliver specific orders. Otherwise, customers can sit down at a booth or table and be waited on by staff.

Huang and Chen said they have decades of experience in the culinary business and own other restaurants in Kenosha, including Chen’s Bistro, 1923 63rd St.

Huang said that Chen enjoys cooking all sorts of different foods, but has always been interested in Japanese cuisine. Sooshibay was an opportunity to explore the style.

“We live in Kenosha and we wanted to bring something new to this area,” Huang said.

Getting to opening day was a struggle, Huang said, as they faced the supply shortages and price increases that many businesses have faced in recent years. Despite the hurdles, Huang said they kept at it.

“We work as hard as we can to be the best we can,” Huang said.

The renovations were extensive, and Chen joked that they had changed 98% of the building. Despite all that work, Huang said there was plenty more ahead.

“We say, okay, now we can have a rest. But no, now the second step is the business,” Huang said, laughing.

Restaurant Manager Showy Jiang, who has known the couple for eight years, said the restaurant will offer something for everyone.

“Japanese soda, ramen, teriyaki sticks, we’ve got dishes for people that don’t eat raw foods,” Jiang said. “We’ve got a large variety of choices. It suits every age group.”

Sooshibay will be open six days a week, including Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the restaurant will be open until 10:30 p.m., and Sooshibay will be closed on Tuesdays.

For more information go to sooshibay.com or call 262-455-7508.