New uBreakiFix franchise opens in Pleasant Prairie

“Our services are more critical than ever before—and also more rewarding,” Pluer said. “It has always been gratifying to help get a customer’s day back on track after a cracked screen or other tech issue, but we know the stakes are higher right now while people are even more reliant on their devices. There’s enough to stress about these days; a broken phone shouldn’t compound that.”

The uBreakiFix franchise was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model; uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 585 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we grow our Wisconsin presence, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/kenosha.uBreakiFix

