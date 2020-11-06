North Shore Bank begins construction on new Kenosha south branch

North Shore Bank has announced the start of construction on a new, full-service branch in Kenosha outside of its current location inside Festival Foods at 3207 80th St.
The approximately 2,262 square-foot branch will continue to provide private, individualized financial help and an in-branch self-serve coin counter, but now in a larger lobby space. Additionally, the new branch will have extended hours at the drive-up Video Teller machines where customers are assisted in making deposits and withdrawals, cashing checks, making loan payments, transferring money and more.
“This location is special to us and our customers as this was the first location to roll out video teller banking — something that hadn’t yet happened in the state. We’re excited to grow with and continue to listen and respond to our customer’s needs,” said Brian Bozek, district manager at North Shore Bank. “The Kenosha community is important to us and as sponsors of the Kiwanis Taste of Kenosha, Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, and other wonderful local activities that take place here, we are thrilled to be expanding our service and commitment in this community.”
Construction on the new branch has begun and the current branch will remain open during construction of the new branch to assist customers' financial needs by offering a full range of financial services, including personal checking, business checking, savings accounts, retirement planning, consumer and mortgage lending and more.
The same branch staff will transfer to the new location, which will be located directly outside of the store. The new branch is set to open spring 2021.
North Shore Bank has been serving the residents and businesses in Kenosha for 20 years. Additional details about grand opening timing and community events will be announced at a later date.
North Shore Bank, headquartered in Brookfield, has assets of $2 billion and 46 offices throughout eastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Wisconsin locations are in metro Milwaukee, Ozaukee County, Racine, Kenosha, Appleton, Menasha, Green Bay and surrounding areas, Burlington, Union Grove, Muskego, and Door County.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.