North Shore Bank begins construction on new Kenosha south branch

North Shore Bank has announced the start of construction on a new, full-service branch in Kenosha outside of its current location inside Festival Foods at 3207 80th St.

The approximately 2,262 square-foot branch will continue to provide private, individualized financial help and an in-branch self-serve coin counter, but now in a larger lobby space. Additionally, the new branch will have extended hours at the drive-up Video Teller machines where customers are assisted in making deposits and withdrawals, cashing checks, making loan payments, transferring money and more.

“This location is special to us and our customers as this was the first location to roll out video teller banking — something that hadn’t yet happened in the state. We’re excited to grow with and continue to listen and respond to our customer’s needs,” said Brian Bozek, district manager at North Shore Bank. “The Kenosha community is important to us and as sponsors of the Kiwanis Taste of Kenosha, Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, and other wonderful local activities that take place here, we are thrilled to be expanding our service and commitment in this community.”